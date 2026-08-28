Japanese rugby officials roll back restrictions on some foreign-born players

TOKYO (AP) — Rugby officials in Japan on Friday said they have reached a settlement to allow players with Japanese nationality, but who were born elsewhere, to qualify for the top eligibility category in domestic Rugby League One .

Under proposed rules changes that were to go in effect when the league opens in December, players with Japanese passports, but who were born outside Japan and not educated there during childhood, would have had their eligibility restricted.

In a statement Friday, Japan Rugby League One said it decided “to revise certain requirements.” It said players who acquired Japanese nationality before the end of May 2025, would be treated on a par with native-born players.

Twenty-four players affected by the proposed rules change — all with Japanese passports but born elsewhere — filed suit in a Japanese court and pushed for the rollback. Among them was Timothy Lafaele who starred for Japan in the 2019 World Cup, which was held in Japan.

Japan Rugby One said in its statement that a “settlement had been reached” in the court case. It gave no further details.

How the immigration debate touches rugby

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been pushing tougher policies on immigration and foreigners. Many Japanese complain of struggling with stagnant salaries, rising prices — and some link it to a surge in foreigners to sustain a shrinking workforce as Japan’s population declines.

Many sports bodies across the globe consistently bend eligibility rules for commercial reasons, or to gain a competitive edge. And changing eligibility rules often faces pushback, particularly when local players seem to be sidelined.

Japan rugby officials have said the player pool of Japan-born players is shrinking, and limiting foreigners would help boost it.

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