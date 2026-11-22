DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes through three quarters and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two scores in the fourth, helping the Detroit Lions pull away and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 on Sunday.

The Lions (8-2) have won six straight, setting up a pivotal NFC North game against the Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thanksgiving.

Tampa Bay (3-7) has dropped two straight to fall to four games under .500, but that doesn't doom their chances to win the NFC South.

Detroit's steadily improving defense, which hasn't been hurt by the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell , sealed the win by sacking Baker Mayfield on two straight snaps and forcing the Bucs to turn it over on downs at their 34 with 3:16 remaining.

Goff was 20 of 28 for 279 yards, throwing a 14-yard pass in the end zone to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first quarter and a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams in the third quarter. A week after Hutchinson had a season-ending knee injury, celebrating a sack, Williams flipped into the end zone on his score.

Detroit's veteran quarterback, who isn't known for his mobility, was nimble enough on his feet to have a season-high, 10-yard scramble to convert a third down and had two more runs for first downs.

Gibbs ran for 98 yards against a team that was giving up an NFL-low 79 yards rushing per game and turned a three-point lead into a 17-point cushion with short touchdown runs in the final quarter.

Mayfield, playing with an injured foot and right thumb, was 20 of 33 for 187 yards with a season-high two touchdown passes on 23 and 4 yards to rookie receiver Ted Hurst.

The Bucs were averaging a league-high 163.9 yards rushing, but were held to 120 yards on the ground. Bucky Irving ran for just 68 yards on 18 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run late in the third made it 17-14 in a game Tampa Bay never led.

NFL history

Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein became the first Egyptian to play in an NFL game, making his debut in the league after Detroit drafted the former Boise State star in the sixth round in 2025.

Familiar foes

For the pregame coin toss, Tampa Bay sent five former Lions to midfield: Alex Anzalone , Al-Quadin Muhammad, A’Shawn Robinson, Miles Killebrew and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Each time Anzalone made a tackle, the crowd booed even though the veteran linebacker wanted to return for a sixth season in Detroit before he signed a $17 million, two-year deal with the Bucs in March.

Injuries

Bucs: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) was inactive. CB Jacob Parrish (back) and DL Elijah Simmons (concussion) were injured during the game.

Lions: CBs D.J. Reed (hip) and Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) were inactive.

Up next

Bucs: Host Carolina on Nov. 30.

Lions: Host the Bears on Thanksgiving.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here