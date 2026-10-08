Jayden Daniels is set to return but Commanders have other key injuries ahead of matchup with Giants

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — As Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels prepares for his return to the lineup, Washington could be without a handful of other key players for an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants.

The team's two top receivers, Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, both have hamstring injuries, leaving their status for Sunday in doubt.

But the return of Daniels gives Washington (1-3) confidence in what its offense can do against division-leading New York (3-1).

“He’s different,” Giants coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s a premier quarterback who can operate just in all those modalities. ... It’s drop-back pass. It’s under center, play-action, downhill run game. He does it all. He’s a very accurate passer. Outside throwing lanes, especially accurate, which is tough. Nice touch underneath. I mean, he’s proven himself to be a very, very dangerous quarterback, obviously. So, yeah, premier guy and it looks like we’re going to get him, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Daniels, who dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow nearly three weeks ago, may have to reenter the lineup without Diggs or McLaurin. That could pave the way for rookie receiver Antonio Williams to see an increased role on Sunday.

“I feel like nothing changes for any of us,” Williams said. “You always see yourself as that guy. Next man our, that's our mentality, and both of those guys are doing everything they can. Those are two great leaders we lean on, but we got guys ready to step up.”

Washington could get some reinforcements in the form of offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, who is recovering from a concussion and neck injury.

His return could help smooth things out for a team that needs as many healthy bodies as it can get.

“Gotta pound that rock and make holes for our guys,” Cosmi said. “I'm excited about that. For the most part, keep our guys up, keep Jayden up, that's our goal.”

Need to know

Washington (1-3) at New York Giants (3-1).

When/where to watch: Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Commanders by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Commanders 2-2; Giants 3-1.

Last week: Commanders lost to the Colts 30-13 in London; Giants beat the Cardinals 36-24.

Last meeting: Commanders beat the Giants 29-21 on Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Series record: Giants lead 108-75-5.

Matchup to watch

Commanders' offensive line vs. Giants' defensive front.

The return of Cosmi would provide a boost for the Commanders. But New York boasts a strong defensive front that includes Abdul Carter and rookie linebacker Arvell Reese.

It remains to be seen how effective Daniels will be, or how many risks he'll take, while playing with a new brace on his left elbow, but keeping Daniels upright — especially considering Washington's injuries at receiver — will be paramount.

Stats and stuff

— Washington won all four meetings between the teams over the past two seasons.

— New York has sole possession of first place in the NFC East for the first time since November 2015 and is 3-1 for the first time since 2022.

— Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has completed 62.7% of passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in two his two starts since replacing Jaxson Dart.

— New York's Malik Nabers had 112 yards receiving last week, more than in his first three games combined.

— Reese led the Giants with nine tackles and had his first career interception against Arizona.

— The Giants’ six interceptions are tied with Jacksonville and Super Bowl champion Seattle for the most in the NFL.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in East Rutherford, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

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