Jaylen Raynor accounts for 4 touchdowns in Iowa State's 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Iowa State opened the season with a 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

It was the first win at Iowa State for new coach Jimmy Rogers, who was hired in December after Matt Campbell left to take the head coaching job at Penn State. Rogers had to almost entirely rebuild the Cyclones’ roster, and one of the players he brought in was Raynor.

Raynor, who started 33 games in three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to the Cyclones in the offseason, opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run on Iowa State’s second possession of the game.

Raynor later threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Vince Benetti later in the first quarter, and he had a 10-yard touchdown pass to Easton Miller in the second as Iowa State built a 28-7 halftime lead.

Raynor, who was 8-of-16 passing for 184 yards and had seven carries for 32 yards, closed the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Iowa State’s Aiden Flora had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second, and Kyle Konrardy, one of the few holdovers for the Cyclones from last season, added a 33-yard field goal in the third.

Chance Wilson had a 7-yard touchdown run and Justin Keller had a 40-yard field goal for SEMO (1-1).

Iowa State had a 303-209 edge in offensive yards and almost a 14-minute edge in time of possession. The Cyclones held the Redhawks to 67 yards rushing — Southeast Missouri State did not get into positive rushing yards until the second half.

Rogers’ first game with his new team didn’t begin on time — the start was pushed back 30 minutes because of lightning.

Up next

SEMO: At Southern Illinois next Saturday.

Iowa State: At Iowa next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.