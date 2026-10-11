Jaylen Warren's brilliance leads the Steelers past the Colts 34-22

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaylen Warren piled up 188 total yards and two long touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Indianapolis Colts 34-22 on Sunday.

The Steelers (3-2) shook off a loss at Cleveland by relying on Warren and a defense that frequently bent but rarely broke.

Warren caught six passes for 87 yards, including an 80-yard catch-and-run score in the first quarter, and added 101 more on the ground, highlighted by a 50-yard sprint to the end zone in the third quarter in which the typically low-key former undrafted free agent hurdled across the goal line in celebration.

Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and three scores. While Warren did most of the work on their 80-yard connection that gave Pittsburgh's offense an early jolt, the 42-year-old Rodgers paid the price by absorbing a crushing hit from 314-pound Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart as he flicked the ball to the do-everything running back.

Pat Freiermuth caught five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh, the second a 17-yard toss from Rodgers with 6:40 remaining that gave the Steelers enough cushion to beat the Colts for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

Daniel Jones threw for 267 yards for Indianapolis (2-3) and avoided the turnovers that have plagued him whenever he's faced the Steelers, but the Colts also had drives consistently stall in Pittsburgh territory.

Spencer Shrader had five field goals for Indianapolis, including three in the second half from 40 yards and in.

Tyler Warren finished with seven receptions for 83 yards and the second rushing touchdown of his career. Jonathan Taylor had 82 total yards for the Colts, who were coming off an impressive victory over Washington in London but have not won at Pittsburgh since 2008.

First-year coach Mike McCarthy's Steelers bounced back from a shaky performance with a solid one for the second time in a month.

Pittsburgh never trailed after Warren turned a flip from Rodgers into the ninth touchdown pass of 80 yards or more of the quarterback's career, tying former Steelers cornerstone Ben Roethlisberger for the most in NFL history.

Three times, the Colts pulled within a point, and Pittsburgh responded each time behind Warren, who made the team in 2022 as an unheralded rookie and has evolved into one of the better feature backs in the league.

Thrust into a more high-profile role while backfield mate Rico Dowdle recovers from a toe injury, Warren has prevented the Steelers from relying too heavily on Rodgers, the NFL's oldest active player, who is playing his 22nd and final season.

Injuries

Steelers: WR/special teams ace Ben Skowronek left in the second quarter with a calf injury. ... WR Roman Wilson exited in the second quarter after injuring a hand while trying to make a catch. ... LB T.J. Watt was treated for a facial injury in the second quarter after getting gouged by Indianapolis RT Jalen Travis.

Up next

Colts: Host AFC South rival Tennessee next Sunday.

Steelers: Visit Tampa Bay next Sunday.

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