1
JC French IV has 4 TD passes as Cincinnati stuns No. 8 Texas Tech 37-24
Cincinnati defeated the eighth-ranked visitors 37-24; the win marks the team's first home victory over a top-ten squad
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Tabb had a career-high 173 rushing yards and a touchdown and JC French IV threw for a career-high four TD passes as Cincinnati stunned No. 8 Texas Tech 37-24 on Saturday.
It was the Bearcats first win over a top-10 team at home since Nov. 18, 2006, when they defeated No. 7 Rutgers 30-11. Cincinnati won at ninth-ranked Notre Dame in 2021.
The Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1) failed go 7-0 for the first time since 2013 and were plagued by mistakes all afternoon.
Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here
Más leídas
- 2
Stephen Hawking, físico: “El mayor enemigo del conocimiento no es la ignorancia, es la ilusión del conocimiento”
- 3
Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el avance del fenómeno del Súper Niño: “Va a seguir creciendo y el pico va a ser en diciembre”
- 4
Gala del Balón de Oro 2026: día, horario, TV y cómo ver online