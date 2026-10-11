Jefferson, Jones and Murray all produce to help the unbeaten Vikings top the slumping Saints 23-13

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Jefferson highlighted his return to Minnesota's lineup with a leaping touchdown catch, Aaron Jones made up for an early fumble with a pivotal, fourth-quarter touchdown and the Vikings remained unbeaten with a 23-13 victory over the slumping New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Will Reichard made all three of his field-goal attempts from 40 or more yards for the Vikings (5-0), including a 55-yarder to put Minnesota up 10 in the fourth quarter and all but doom the Saints (1-4) to a third straight loss — all in the Superdome.

Jones finished with 113 yards rushing on 25 carries. Jefferson, who sat out Week 4 with an ankle injury, caught six passes for 79 yards from Kyler Murray, who threw for 229 yards and a TD without a turnover and rushed for 51 yards.

The Vikings, who came in allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points per game, gave up only one offensive touchdown and held New Orleans to 142 yards.

Safety Jonas Sanker returned a fumble 87 yards for the Saints' other TD.

Both teams were plagued by turnovers.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was intercepted twice and held to 96 yards passing. New Orleans also lost a fumble — and ultimately, a 7-6 halftime lead — when returner Jayden Price was stripped on the kickoff to open the second half.

Minnesota took over on the Saints 37 and cashed in when Jefferson came down with Murray's 15-yard scoring pass behind three defenders in the back of the end zone.

The Saints turned the ball over again soon after, when Shough threw while rolling right and was intercepted by Byron Murphy Jr. near midfield. But Minnesota’s Myles Price fumbled it back to Sanker, whose return tied it at 13 — a score that held after kicker Daniel Carlson missed an extra point.

Minnesota was threatening to widen a 3-0 lead when Jones lost a fumble on the New Orleans 7. Chase Young recovered, returning the ball to the Saints 34, and the drive culminated with Kendre Miller's 2-yard touchdown run.

Reichard hit his second field goal of the game — from 54 yards — as the half ended.

Drew Brees received his Hall of Fame ring

Retired Saints QB Drew Brees was honored with a ring ceremony at halftime — and also had his name unveiled in the team's Ring of Honor, which encircles the upper deck.

Brees received a rousing ovation as he was introduced on the field, wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket, and presented his ring by Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to represent this city, this community, this fan base and our organization,” Brees said. “I will always love you, New Orleans. I will always represent you.”

Injuries

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was helped off the field after hitting his head hard on the turf while being tackled during a 7-yard catch.

Up next

Vikings: Enter their bye week before hosting Indianapolis on Oct. 25.

Saints: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here