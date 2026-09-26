Jennifer Lopez brings diva wattage as Dolce & Gabbana refreshes its Sicilian inheritance

MILAN (AP) — Jennifer Lopez brought diva wattage to Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show for Spring Summer 2027 on Saturday, taking her front-row seat in a dark velvet suit with matching cap and equestrian boots.

The collection treated the house's Sicilian codes as an inheritance to be updated rather than abandoned: a trousseau passed from grandmother to granddaughter. Nubby tweed suits updated with leopard trim, youthful bloomers and bra tops cut from checked tablecloth print and lace slips embellished with fringe and beads.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana courted younger customers with the generational exchange, mixing glammed-up denim with gardening boots, while preserving their signature black dresses, lingerie looks and animal prints.

Outside fans waved signs for K-pop star Choi San and Japanese actor Hikaru Iwamoto. But it was “J-Lo” that they chanted in anticipation as guests streamed out of the runway show.

Lopez, who has a decades-old relationship with the fashion house, joined the designers at Vogue World earlier this week wearing a Dolce & Gabbana strapless black tulle gown with sequin detailing.

During the runway show, the singer and actress watched the models attentively, where one glam piece stood out: a trailing animal print hooded cape with gold detailing and trimmed with faux fur, worthy of a diva.