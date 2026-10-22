Jerry Jeudy making big plays, but still adjusting to reduced role with Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Even though Jerry Jeudy is no longer a focal point in the Browns' passing game, he has come up with big plays in Cleveland's past two wins.

The seventh-year wide receiver had two fourth-quarter catches in last week's 13-10 win over Baltimore, including a 33-yard reception on the game-winning drive that got the Browns into field-goal range. He also had two receptions for 27 yards on the go-ahead drive in Cleveland's 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh on Oct. 1.

Jeudy received the game ball from coach Todd Monken after the win over the Ravens put the Browns at 4-2 and tied for first in the AFC North.

“It meant a lot to me and getting that win for our team. It was a big rivalry division game. So getting that win just meant a lot to everybody," Jeudy said.

Going into Sunday's game at Tennessee (1-5), Jeudy has at least three receptions in each of the past three games, but his production after six weeks is the lowest of his career. His 220 snaps are the fewest of his career through his first six games along with 12 receptions for 150 yards.

Jeudy knew during the offseason that his role was going to change after the Browns drafted K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston during the first two rounds. Boston took over Jeudy's starting spot as one of the outside receivers two weeks into training camp as Monken looked to line him up at various spots.

Even though Jeudy is lining up more in the slot compared to previous seasons, he is still being used nearly three-quarters of the time as an outside receiver.

“Of course, as a receiver, as a competitor, knowing the guy I am, it’s pretty frustrating not able to perform how you know you can perform,” Jeudy said before Wednesday’s practice. “I could look at it two ways. I could be that guy and just feel down on myself and just fade away from the team and fade away from the NFL, or I could just go back to the drawing board and just look at the things that I need to get better at and work on to continue to better my career.”

Even though Jeudy's impact on the field has decreased, he has been a veteran presence for Concepcion and Boston, who are among the top five in the league among rookie receivers. Concepcion is third in receptions (22) while Boston leads with 345 yards and is sixth in receptions with 17.

“He’s always doing what he’s supposed to do. Always trying to show us rookies, as in me and KC, the different types of techniques and just passing on the game to us,” Boston said. “And for him to go out there and be able to come clutch in those moments was just great. And then also just to see one of your leaders on your team get to get his. It was always just a great energy for the team.”

After Jeudy had only two catches combined the first three games, Monken has tried to get him more involved in the passing game. The win over the Ravens also showed that the Browns finally have depth at the position.

Five of Cleveland’s top six players in receptions last season were either a running back or a tight end, and the team’s 117 receptions and 1,467 receiving yards by wide receivers were last in the league.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry. And I think we’re doing a better job of getting him involved and trying to find the places where we can use Jerry," Monken said. "And it hasn’t been easy, as I said before. But he’s handled it well the last few weeks, and you can see it with the confidence playing, the juice he has. And that’s the biggest thing, from practice to the games, carrying that over.”

The other question is if Jeudy will still be around to share in the Browns' success? Some have wondered if he could be traded before the Nov. 10 deadline if a team needs another receiver.

Jeudy was acquired from Denver in 2024 and signed a three-year extension with the Browns.

“You see it, but you can’t do nothing about it. You just continue to do what you do every day,” he said.

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