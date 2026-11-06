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Jervis, Scott lead balanced attack as No. 6 Michigan State rolls past Toledo, 91-61

The sixth ranked university team defeated their opponent ninety-one to sixty-one; the victors dominated the rebounding

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Jervis, Scott lead balanced attack as No. 6 Michigan State rolls past Toledo, 91-61
Jervis, Scott lead balanced attack as No. 6 Michigan State rolls past Toledo, 91-61

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Jasiah Jervis scored 16 points and Jordan Scott had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists as No. 6 Michigan State overpowered Toledo 91-61 on Thursday night.

Preseason All‑American Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and nine assists.

Coen Carr added 10 points for the Spartans (2-0), who led by 33 points. Anton Bonke had nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Michigan State had a 52-27 rebounding advantage and scored 27 second-chance points, compared to Toledo's six.

Mynor Strong led the Rockets (0-2) with 11 points, and Jaylan Ouwinga added 10.

The Rockets were limited to 25% shooting from the field in the first half as the Spartans raced to a 48-25 lead.

Toledo's Angel Montas Jr. scored the first basket of the game. The Spartans then reeled off 17 straight points, with Jervis scoring eight of his 13 first-half points. Michigan State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Up next

Toledo: At Marshall on Saturday.

Michigan State: Faces No. 2 Duke in Chicago on Tuesday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

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