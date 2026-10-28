Jets' David Bailey dealing with groin issue, T'Vondre Sweat sidelined with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey is dealing with a groin injury that will keep him out of practice Wednesday, making his status uncertain for their game Sunday against Las Vegas.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Bailey finished the Jets' 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but the No. 2 overall draft pick in April came to the facility Monday and Glenn said his groin issue was "lingering.”

Glenn wouldn't speculate on whether he thinks Bailey, who leads the Jets with 5 1/2 sacks, would be able to play against the Raiders.

“We'll see how he operates,” the coach said. “We'll see during the week.”

Bailey has been a bright spot for the Jets, who are off to a 2-5 start and have lost their last two games. The former Texas Tech star has 35 tackles, making him and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher the only players since 2000 to have at least 5 1/2 sacks and 35 tackles in their first seven NFL games.

It appears the Jets will be down at least two other defensive starters when they face Las Vegas, which is on a four-game skid and will continue starting Kirk Cousins at quarterback over No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat hurt a knee in the game against the Dolphins and Glenn said he'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, as will edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Braelon Allen banged up a bit while Breece Hall works toward a return

Glenn said running back Braelon Allen will be limited at practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

Allen has been another positive for the Jets this season, rushing for more than 100 yards in two of his last three games while filling in for the injured Breece Hall. Allen ran for 104 yards on 17 carries against the Dolphins and set a career high with six receptions.

Hall, who has missed four games with a quadriceps injury, is nearing a return. Glenn said he would be limited Wednesday, as he was last Thursday and Friday in his first practice sessions since being injured in Week 3 at Detroit. Glenn said Allen's role won't necessarily change in the offense when Hall is back.

“I think you know that Braelon, we also gave him the ball when Breece was with us and playing,” Glenn said. “So, I've said this here numerous times: Both of those guys can carry the load. It doesn't matter which guy's in there. Whoever goes down, we have full confidence in those guys.”

Left guard Dylan Parham, who like Hall has missed the last four games, will be limited with a knee injury but also appears close to returning. Jordan Meredith has replaced him on the O-line.

Offensive lineman Max Mitchell remains in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips had veteran rest days Wednesday.

Jets are putting in more time on their 2-minute woes

In light of their issues in two-minute situations in games, Glenn said the Jets are devoting more time at practice to try to solve things.

New York has been outscored 107-6 in the final two minutes of the first half during the last two seasons under Glenn, a span of 24 games.

“When we go out there and practice, man, we see it — it's crisp and it starts to work, when it is working,” Glenn said. “Then when you get in the game, it just seems like we just stall. But I'm a firm believer in the more you do it, the more you work at it and staying positive with what we're trying to do will give us a chance to improve in that area.”

Glenn, who took over the defensive play-calling duties this season, acknowledged that doing so while also overseeing the entire team is a challenge. But he said it isn't stretching him thin.

“It's not easy,” Glenn said. “I will be up front and tell you that, but it's my job to try to make sure these things happen. And I'm going to put the stress on me to be able to do that.”

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