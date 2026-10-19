Jets must fix their alarming 2-minute execution issues after they flare up again in loss to Patriots

The final two minutes of each half have been alarming moments for the New York Jets under Aaron Glenn.

In his two seasons as head coach, Glenn's squad has been outscored 119-49 in the closing minutes of the second and fourth quarters, according to ESPN Research. That's the worst point differential in the NFL during that span.

So, what gives?

The Jets can be moving the ball on offense throughout, only to often have things jam up as they approach halftime or the end games. Same for the defense, which can go from being stingy to sieve-like at the same point in games. Clock and timeout management have also been issues.

“Just the two-minute situation, we’ve got to get better at that,” Glenn said after the Jets' 26-19 loss at New England on Sunday. “I must say, offense and defense, that we have to get better at that. We have to be able to possess the ball more to go ahead and put stress on their defense to try to score points. On defense, you’ve got to make sure we stop them when we get that opportunity.”

Bad coaching? Bad play execution? Bad luck? All of the above?

“To me, I look at it as a shared process,” Glenn said Monday.

Against the Patriots, the Jets trailed 7-3 in the second quarter when they gave up a 12-play drive that resulted in a field goal. The offense got the ball with 1:46 remaining before halftime and went three-and-out. New England marched down the field and scored a touchdown with 20 seconds left to take a 17-3 lead.

By the way, New York has been outscored 100-6, according to TruMedia, in the final two minutes of the second quarter under Glenn, who's 3-8 in one-score games.

The Jets were within a score in the fourth quarter when Jason Sanders' 40-yard field goal made it 23-16 with 7:24 left. But again, the defense allowed the Patriots to go on a 13-play drive that ended with another field goal with 1:14 remaining, making it a 10-point game — and sealing things for New York.

“Just being able to finish,” Glenn said Monday. “Listen, I totally understand that stat and I know that on both sides of the ball, we have to get better at that. And that's one thing that we work on quite a bit. The thing is, we just have to continue to work and usually when you do that, the work's going to take care of itself and those things are going to end up showing up on Sunday.”

What’s working

The running game. There was some concern when Breece Hall went down with a quadriceps injury two weeks ago that the Jets' rushing attack would suffer. Braelon Allen has kept it going and been impressive. The third-year running back had 78 yards on 17 carries a week after having a career-high 116 yards and a TD against Cleveland.

“He’s shown that he has the capability of being the bellcow," Glenn said, adding that Hall remains the starter but Allen has proven he can help shoulder the load out of the backfield.

What needs help

Creating better opportunities for Garrett Wilson. The star wide receiver leads the AFC with 35 receptions and his 48 targets are second in the conference, but he had just two targets through the first three quarters Sunday and finished with four catches for 44 yards.

Wilson, who was targeted six times overall, did his best after the game to not amplify his frustration: “I just try to keep playing my role,” he said, "waiting for that moment they want to call on me.”

Whether Wilson has created separation enough is one question, but being able to get him in a rhythm early should be a priority for offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

“I think any time you watch the tape and we see Garrett in a 1-on-1 situation, you think of that as an opportunity,” Glenn said. “But again, there's only one ball. ... Obviously, Garrett's going to get his targets.”

Stock up

WR Omar Cooper Jr. The first-round pick was a bright spot in his return from a stint on the injured reserve list. After being sidelined since spraining an ankle in Week 1, Cooper caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“What he did is showcase who he is: He’s a playmaker,” quarterback Geno Smith said.

Stock down

Pass rush. After getting eight sacks against Cleveland, the pass rush disappeared in New England and New York failed to sack Drake Maye — even with the Patriots losing three of their offensive linemen during the game.

“I mean, we can always do better and we’ve just got to get better,” said rookie edge rusher David Bailey, who had three sacks last week.

Injuries

LB Kiko Mauigoa injured a thigh Sunday after being sidelined three games with a quadriceps injury. ... Hall, WR Adonai Mitchell (finger), LG Dylan Parham (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) will be evaluated through the week.

Key number

0-7 — That's Glenn's record against AFC East opponents as New York's head coach.

Next steps

Glenn and the Jets will get a chance at a so-far elusive division win when they face the winless Miami Dolphins (0-5) at home on Sunday.

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