LA NACION

Jets running back Breece Hall strains groin at practice. Tests planned, but Aaron Glenn optimistic

Jets running back suffered groin strain in practice; imaging tests will determine injury severity

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Jets running back Breece Hall strains groin at practice; tests planned, but Aaron Glenn optimistic
Jets running back Breece Hall strains groin at practice; tests planned, but Aaron Glenn optimistic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall strained his groin during practice Monday and will have tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Coach Aaron Glenn appeared cautiously optimistic after practice that Hall’s injury wasn't serious. Glenn said Hall would have imaging tests done on the groin.

“I don’t think it was a big deal,” he said, “but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that.”

Hall, the team’s top running back coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, caught a pass late in the practice session, pulled up and fell to the rain-slicked grass. He got up and walked gingerly to the sideline, where trainers appeared to be examining his upper right thigh/abdomen area.

The 25-year-old Hall is considered a key to New York’s offense. He received a three-year contract extension in the offseason from the Jets worth up to $45.75 million. The team had used the franchise tag on Hall , whose contract — which will pay him $15.25 million per year — made him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL at the time.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Tiene uno de los coeficientes intelectuales más altos de Hollywood, ganó un Óscar, estudió en Harvard y será mamá a los 45 años
    1

    Tiene uno de los coeficientes intelectuales más altos de Hollywood, ganó un Óscar, estudió en Harvard y será mamá a los 45 años

  2. Fue una de las mujeres más sexis de los 2000, brilló en la TV, pero se alejó de todo y ahora disfruta de su matrimonio
    2

    Fue una de las mujeres más sexis de los 2000, brilló en la TV, pero se alejó de todo y disfruta su vida de casada con Ellen DeGeneres

  3. Pasados en pugna, presente difícil y futuro incierto
    3

    Pasados en pugna, presente difícil y futuro incierto

  4. Un futbolista francés está en grave estado tras casi ahogarse en una pileta
    4

    Yael Trepy, futbolista del Cagliari, está en grave estado tras casi ahogarse en una pileta