Jets running back Breece Hall strains groin at practice; tests planned, but Aaron Glenn optimistic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall strained his groin during practice Monday and will have tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Coach Aaron Glenn appeared cautiously optimistic after practice that Hall’s injury wasn't serious. Glenn said Hall would have imaging tests done on the groin.

“I don’t think it was a big deal,” he said, “but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that.”

Hall, the team’s top running back coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, caught a pass late in the practice session, pulled up and fell to the rain-slicked grass. He got up and walked gingerly to the sideline, where trainers appeared to be examining his upper right thigh/abdomen area.

The 25-year-old Hall is considered a key to New York’s offense. He received a three-year contract extension in the offseason from the Jets worth up to $45.75 million. The team had used the franchise tag on Hall , whose contract — which will pay him $15.25 million per year — made him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL at the time.

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