Jets running back Isaiah Davis sidelined a couple of weeks with a minor knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis will be sidelined “a couple of weeks" with a knee injury, head coach Aaron Glenn announced Thursday.

While he didn't specify the nature of the injury, it didn't appear Glenn thinks it's serious or will affect Davis' availability for the regular-season opener at Tennessee on Sept. 13.

“He had a minor knee (injury),” Glenn said after practice. “He'll be out maybe a couple of weeks, but he'll be back. I'm confident that he'll be just fine going into the regular season.”

Davis, entering his third NFL season, was in uniform at practice — without a helmet — but watched the entire session from the side while standing with other teammates on the offense.

The 24-year-old Davis was a fifth-round pick by the Jets in the 2024 draft out of South Dakota State. He is expected to have a complementary role behind starter Breece Hall and backup Braelon Allen. Davis had career highs with 236 yards rushing and 21 receptions last season in 16 games before missing the season finale with a concussion.

In two seasons, Davis has rushed for 410 yards on 73 carries — an impressive 5.6-yard average per carry — and a touchdown with 30 catches for 261 yards and a score.

Jets get good news on Sadiq

Glenn confirmed that rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq will return before the start of the regular season after suffering a setback in his recovery from offseason hernia surgery .

The coach said Tuesday that Sadiq, the No. 16 overall selection in April, will be sidelined “a little bit” but was confident he would be available for Week 1.

“Actually got pretty good news other day, you know, and I’m just crossing my fingers and still I’m going to say it’s a couple of weeks still,” Glenn said. “But it’s not anything that’s going to keep him out of the regular season.”

Sadiq, who suffered the injury during the college season at Oregon last year, was on what Glenn called “a maintenance program” at the start of training camp. Sadiq practiced the first three days of training camp, but hasn't participated since.

Ponds working his way back

Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has yet to practice during training camp, but Glenn said the second-round pick out of Indiana is progressing in his return from a strained calf.

Ponds is expected to compete for a starting slot cornerback spot with Jarvis Brownlee Jr., a fifth-round pick of Tennessee in 2024 who was traded to New York during the season last year. Brownlee was mostly solid for the Jets before suffering a season-ending hip injury against Baltimore in Week 12.

“Ponds is getting close,” Glenn said. “He’s moving around. The thing is, I don’t want to put a date on it just yet, but again, he is another guy that I know he’ll be ready in the next couple of weeks, I would say that. But he’s moving around.”

Regarding other injuries, Glenn said edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare is day-to-day with an ankle issue and cornerbacks Nahshon Wright (hip strain) and Brandon Stephens (undisclosed) will “be just fine.”

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