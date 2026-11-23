INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Geno Smith completed 17 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Sterling Shepard, and the New York Jets scored on their first five drives to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday and end a five-game skid.

Smith connected with Breece Hall for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, snapping a 10-quarter streak without a TD over three games and giving the Jets a 10-3 lead. The score coincided with offensive coordinator Frank Reich's move from the booth to the field to call plays for the first time this season.

Smith showed no ill effects after being limited in practice earlier in the week as the result of hurting his left ankle in a loss to Buffalo last weekend.

Shepard caught two TD passes for the first time in his career after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Jets (3-8) got their second road win of the season and also ended a five-game losing streak against the Chargers (1-9). New York had never scored on every possession in a game in their history, but didn't need to on their sixth and last drive in this one when Braelon Allen ran for 15 on third-and-7 to seal the win.

Jets rookie David Bailey had two sacks, giving him 9 1/2 on the season to go with six forced fumbles, including one against the Chargers.

Los Angeles was coming off its first win of the season at Baltimore on Monday, but trailed the entire game in falling to 0-5 at SoFi Stadium.

The Bolts closed to 27-23 on Justin Herbert's 6-yard TD pass to Ladd McConkey — their second connection of the game — with 1:58 remaining in the fourth. It was the first time in 11 games that Herbert had multiple TDs in a game dating to last season.

Herbert was 15 of 21 for 131 yards and got sacked six times. He had his second rushing TD of the week, somersaulting into the end zone to cut Los Angeles' deficit to 17-10 at the end of the first half. The Chargers got help from embattled Jets coach Aaron Glenn when he took all three of his timeouts in the final two minutes of their drive.

The Jets chewed up 30 minutes on the clock in their five scoring drives.

Up next

Jets: At Miami next Sunday.

Chargers: Host New England next Sunday.

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