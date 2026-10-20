Jim Harbaugh looking for answers in all aspects of the Chargers' struggling offense

The 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers are still searching for solutions for their struggling offense .

Amid growing speculation about the status of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, coach Jim Harbaugh said no decisions have been made about any aspect of that unit.

“We’re looking into everything at this point, and that process is ongoing, particularly offensively,” Harbaugh said Monday.

With the offense coming off their worst showing of the season in a 22-6 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers heading into their bye week, Harbaugh indicated every facet of the offense remains under examination, including why things don’t seem to be translating from meetings and practices to game day.

He said Los Angeles' 0-6 record “does not give the privilege to rule out anything at this point, and we’re looking into everything.”

That uncertainty leaves the Chargers trying to get anything out of an offense hampered by the limitations of what's available to them right now in what increasingly looks like a lost season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is still having issues executing the quick throws McDaniel wants to base his system around, which seem to be antithetical to Herbert’s desire to use his physical tools to extend plays. It was telling that Herbert’s only explosive pass against the Chiefs came on a 57-yard heave to Quentin Johnston after buying time in the pocket.

There isn’t the infrastructure in place to help Herbert right now, either, whether it's an inexperienced offensive line because of injuries or an unthreatening collection of skill players he's throwing to. Herbert took four more sacks and nine hits. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a concussion in his return from a foot injury, leaving Herbert to lean on the likes of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Theo Wease.

The ground game cratered after some success in recent weeks, with Herbert leading the team with 26 yards rushing. Running backs Kimani Vidal, Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell netted 43 yards on their 16 combined carries.

It’s possible things improve once the Chargers’ massive injury crisis lessens and key players such as offensive tackle Joe Alt (neck) return. Then again, the offense never scored more than 16 points in the three-plus games Alt was available.

And if the problem is solely about scheme, there would be limited options to replace McDaniel, who was hired in January.

Harbaugh has never called plays in the NFL. Quarterbacks coach Shane Day’s experience consists of three games for Connecticut during the 2013 college season. Passing game specialist Adam Gase did have a successful two-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos — where he had Peyton Manning at quarterback — but followed that by going 32-48 with one playoff appearance during five seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

What’s working

The defense continues to show progress, holding Kansas City to one touchdown in three trips inside the 10 and four red-zone opportunities. Teair Tart pressured Patrick Mahomes into throwing an interception in the end zone to snuff out one of those drives. The Chargers also held strong with a chance to force punts, limiting the Chiefs to 3 for 10 on third down.

What needs help

Turnovers. Herbert threw his league-leading eighth pick and Lambert-Smith lost a fumble, meaning the Chargers have given the ball away 15 times in six games. They had 21 turnovers during the entire 2025 regular season.

Stock up

Second-year LB Marlowe Wax and third-year DL Justin Eboigbe teamed up to stuff Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker at the goal line on a fourth down, a rare bright spot in a game where little went right.

Stock down

TE Oronde Gadsden II looked like a possible future star in stretches of his rookie season, but he has not made much progress. He had three receptions for 17 yards and got bailed out when a roughing the passer penalty negated an interception that hit him in the hands and caromed to a defender.

Key injuries

Along with McConkey, CB Deane Leonard also suffered a concussion against the Chiefs. ... Alt, S Derwin James (hamstring), OG Kayode Awosika (fibula), WR Tre Harris (hamstring) and CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) headlined the battered Chargers’ key absences going into the game. Harbaugh expressed optimism there could be better health from that group coming out of their week off.

Key number

2000 — That's the last time the Chargers had a start this poor, dropping their first 11 games during a miserable 1-15 season.

Next steps

After their much-needed break, the Chargers will be the visiting team at SoFi Stadium against the Rams on Nov. 1.

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