Judge goes to Yanks' Double-A ballpark in New Jersey to hit in attempt to play later in postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge went to Somerset, New Jersey, for live batting practice Wednesday as he tries to work his way back from a leg injury to be available later in the postseason should New York advance.

Sidelined since Sept. 16 by a strained right calf , Judge was not included on the roster for the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox . He did not join teammates along the first-base line for introductions before the Yankees' 9-0 win in Tuesday's opener of the best-of-three series.

“I think he was getting treatment,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge ran in the outfield before Tuesday night's game and on Wednesday went to the ballpark of the Yankees' Double-A farm team to hit. He was due back at Yankee Stadium to watch Game 2 on Wednesday night.

If New York advances to a best-of-five Division Series against Tampa Bay, it would start Saturday.

“Probably too early to tell,” Boone said of Judge's potential availability.

A three-time AL MVP, Judge was limited to 66 games this season. The 34-year-old slugger hit .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs in September.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers, sidelined with a left forearm flexor strain since Aug. 22, was to throw a bullpen at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Boone said right-hander Clarke Schmidt won't pitch again this year. The 30-year-old relieved on Sept. 16 at Minnesota in his first big league appearance since Tommy John surgery on July 11, 2025, then was put on the injured list with right biceps inflammation.

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