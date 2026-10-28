Kansas State turns the page after firing Jerome Tang, hiring Casey Alexander to turn around program

Kansas State (12-20, 3-15 Big 12)

The Wildcats are coming off their worst season since 2021, one that played a part in the decision to fire Jerome Tang just three years after an Elite Eight appearance. His replacement is Casey Alexander, who will be taking a big jump in level of competition after coaching Stetson, Lipscomb and Belmont. Alexander had to rebuild nearly the entire roster due to graduation and transfers. Among the newcomers are 10 transfers from Division I schools, including Colorado State's Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaden Schutt from Virginia Tech. The top freshman is Jaylen Alexander, the Alabama prep player of the year, who originally committed to Belmont before following Alexander to Kansas State.

Players to watch

Rechsteiner began his career at Virginia Tech before leading the Rams with 12 points per game last season, earning him All-Mountain West honors. ... Schutt played at Duke from 2022-24 before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he led the Hokies in made 3-pointers each of the last two seasons. ... Six-foot-10 forward Brock Vice arrives after spending a year apiece at Creighton, North Texas and Murray State. He's been a part of 72 wins over the course of his college career.

Departures and arrivals

High-scoring guard PJ Haggerty transferred to Texas A&M in the offseason, his fifth school in five years, and forward Taj Manning left for Big 12 rival Iowa State. Nate Johnson, Khamari McGriff and C.J. Jones all graduated, leaving the Wildcats with a clean slate. ... Rechsteiner and Schutt should anchor the backcourt while Vice will be joined in the post by 7-foot Xavier transfer Pape N’Diaye and 7-1 center JT Rock from New Mexico.

Top games

The Wildcats welcome Creighton to Bramlage Coliseum just a few games into the season. They are guaranteed a game with Gonzaga at the Players Era in Las Vegas, and Alabama or Baylor in the second round. There also are non-conference matchups with Seton Hall and Wichita State on the schedule.

Facts and figures

Alexander has won at least 20 games in 10 consecutive seasons. THe only other current coaches with such a streak are Gonzaga's Mark Few, Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Bill Self of Kansas. ... The Wildcats' three conference wins last season matched their fewest since the 1999-2000 season. ... Alexander helped Belmont win the regular-season Missouri Valley title last season, but the Bruins were upset by Drake in their league tournament opener in St. Louis.

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