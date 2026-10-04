Keenum makes 'ceremonial first pitch' for the Bears before Bagent takes over at QB against the Jets

CHICAGO (AP) — Case Keenum threw one pitch for a strike. Then Tyson Bagent handled the rest of the game for the Chicago Bears.

Keenum got the start at quarterback for Sunday's 23-12 victory over the New York Jets. But he was replaced by Bagent after one play.

“I got all these memos saying that Tyson was starting before I ever made an announcement so I wanted to get Case out there the first time,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said. “It was like a ceremonial first pitch out there. Handing off the torch.”

Chicago received the opening kickoff. Bagent was split out wide on the opening play and Keenum pitched the ball to D'Andre Swift for a 2-yard gain. Bagent then took over behind center.

“I thought it was great,” Bagent said. “Ben kind of was hinting to it all week, while kind of being unsure of the exact play that he would call. But I think it’s good eye candy for the defense when we do get into weird personnel like that, which he does a lot, just running a normal play by giving the defense another little thing to look at.”

Johnson has been juggling his quarterbacks since Caleb Williams hurt his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 20. Keenum led the Bears to a 27-7 victory over Philadelphia on Monday night, passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Bagent was 25 for 34 for 268 yards in his most extensive regular-season action since he made four starts as a rookie in 2023. He also threw an interception and had three more picks wiped out by penalties on New York.

“I thought the guys rallied behind me,” Bagent said. “I felt extreme faith from the coaches towards me. That’s just a hat's off to all the hard work that’s been put in. So I was appreciative of that.”

Bagent replaced Williams against the Vikings and went 5 for 9 for 54 yards. He was in line to start against the Eagles, but spent much of that week in the NFL's concussion protocol. He was cleared in time to serve as Keenum's backup.

Bagent had a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University before signing with Chicago in May 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in five games as rookie, passing for 859 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions.

Bagent signed a two-year contract extension in August 2025.

“He did a great job,” Johnson said. “He was poised. He was under control. They were bringing a lot of pressure like we knew that they could do and yet he was able to stay in that pocket and deliver some good balls today.”

Theo Benedet started at left tackle against New York, a day after Braxton Jones was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Bears finished with 34 first downs and 492 yards on offense.

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