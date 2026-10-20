Key moments in Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season with blood clots in his lungs that started in his left calf.

The one-time Super Bowl MVP is expected to make a full recovery.

A timeline of Hurts' medical issues this season:

Oct. 4, 2026

Hurts takes a cleat to his left calf during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Oct. 8, 2026

Hurts visits the Eagles training room requesting treatment for his calf after practicing in full for two days. It was the first treatment on the calf since the injury against the Rams.

Oct. 9, 2026

Hurts receives treatment, practices in full and is added to the injury report with a calf injury for the Oct. 11 game against Jacksonville in London.

Oct. 10, 2026

Medical staff performs an ultrasound on Hurts' calf following the team's flight to London, revealing a left calf superficial deep vein thrombosis . The Eagles' medical staff and doctors in London review the results, clearing him to play after concluding “activity and mobility were important.” Doctors recommend a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.

Oct. 11, 2026

Hurts throws for 220 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 19-17 loss to Jacksonville, playing without limitation, according to the team. He flies home with the team and receives medical treatment over the next two days in Philadelphia.

Oct. 14, 2026

Hurts returns to practice in full and speaks for the first time about the injury.

“It was a very unique experience, to say the least,” Hurts said. “I don’t want to get into the details of kind of leading up to the game and whatnot. But got nicked up in the Rams game.”

A follow-up ultrasound that night shows movement in the small blood clot.

Oct. 16, 2026

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is asked about Hurts’ injury. He deflects most of the questions, including why Hurts didn’t have an ultrasound until after the team left for London.

“I know there’s a great deal of interest in Jalen’s health, but I’m not going to get too much into any of that,” he said. “Jalen’s health is of the utmost importance to all of us in this building, (we) care deeply about Jalen. Like I said, I’m not going to get too much into that.”

Oct. 17, 2026

The Eagles place Hurts on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games, starting with the Oct. 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

“Jalen will be out for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment,” the Eagles say in a statement. “His health and safety are our highest priority.”

Oct. 18, 2026

The Eagles lose 25-14 to Carolina with Tanner McKee at quarterback. Hurts is not on the sideline with the team.

Oct. 19, 2026

The Eagles and Hurts' agent announce the quarterback has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot has traveled to the lungs. His treatment involves blood thinners, and he won’t be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.

A timeline for Hurts' return is not announced.

“Jalen's prognosis is very good and we expect a full recovery,” Hurts' agent Nicole Lynn said. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

Sirianni is the only member of the organization made available to the media and he largely deflected questions about Hurts’ health or how the team handled the situation.

“I’m not a medical expert,” Sirianni said. “I lean on our guys in all those situations. I’m a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them. It’s not just me that has major care for our players. It’s them, as well.”

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