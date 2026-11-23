JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — K.J. Garris scored 24 points, including seven in the overtime, and Robert Morris knocked off New Mexico State 84-79 at the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday.

Garris added nine rebounds for the Colonials (2-4). Jalik Dunkley scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Anthony Valentine had 14 points.

Jermaine Washington led the way for the Aggies (1-5) with 28 points and four steals. Jae’Coby Osborne added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for New Mexico State. Jachai Cantave also had 11 points and three steals.

Robert Morris entered halftime up 33-21. Garris paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Robert Morris was outscored by 12 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 71-71. Garris scored their seven overtime points while going 1 of 1 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.