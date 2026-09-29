Koivun head to Utah to resume PGA Tour career and European tour is in Scotland for Dunhill Links

PGA Tour

BANK OF UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ivins, Utah.

Course: Black Desert Resort. Yardage: 7,421. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner's share: $1,080,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Michael Brennan.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last tournament: Jacob Bridgeman won the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Notes: Jackson Koivun goes from an unbeaten (2-0-1) debut in the Presidents Cup in a U.S. victory to playing in Utah. He is at No. 62 in the FedEx Cup Fall, trying to get into the top 60 to be exempt for the first two signature events of 2027. ... The International team has two players who came from Medinah to the Black Desert Resort — Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is at No. 99 and trying to make sure he's among the top 100 who retain a full card. ... Michael Brennan won last year on a sponsor exemption having just secured a Korn Ferry Tour card. He returns as a two-time PGA Tour winner, having also won the Wyndham Championship. ... The field includes Tony Finau at No. 100 in the FedEx Cup and Billy Horschel at No. 101. They were teammates in the Presidents Cup four years ago. ... Matthieu Pavon has come over to Utah after playing in his native French Open last week outside Paris. ... This is the second of eight FedEx Cup Fall events.

Next week: Baycurrent Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

European tour

ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GC (Yardage: 7,059. Par: 72).

Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Robert MacIntyre.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Matt Fitzpatrick won the French Open.

Notes: This is Europe's version of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, played over British Open links at St. Andrews and Carnoustie along with the picturesque Kingsbarns. ... Matt Fitzpatrick, already with four victories this year worldwide, is playing a week after his French Open title. His younger brother Alex also is in the field. ...The field has the largest collection of LIV Golf players, including the majors, with 21 players from the struggling league. That includes Bubba Watson, who tied for 11th last week on the Japan Golf Tour. ... Brooks Koepka makes his third European tour start since his PGA Tour season ended. Other Americans in the field include Ryan Palmer and Luke List. ... Patrick Reed, who leads the Race to Dubai, originally was in the field until withdrawing. He withdrew during the BMW PGA Championship with an injury. ... Ryder Cup players Justin Rose, Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood are playing, along with captain Luke Donald.

Next week: Spanish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA Tour

LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Hoakalei CC. Yardage: 6,530. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 8-11 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Youmin Hwang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Luna Nishimura won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Notes: The field has four of the top 10 in the women's world ranking. Nelly Korda has not played since the Solheim Cup and has not play any of the fall Asian swing events since 2023. ... The Lotte Championship leads to a month of tournaments in Asia. ... Lydia Ko is in the field. She is coming off back-to-back missed cuts for the first time in two years, at the FM Championship and the Hana Financial on the Korean LPGA. ... The tournament dates to 2012. Michelle Wie West in 2014 remains the only American winner of the Lotte Championship. ... Eleven players from the Solheim Cup are playing in Hawaii, including Hawaii native Allisen Corpuz. ... Brooke Henderson is the only player to win the tournament twice. ... Kiara Romero missed five of his six cuts as an amateur this year. She has made two of three cuts since turning pro. The Lotte Championship is her fourth start since the former No. 1 amateur got her LPGA card through the LEAP program.

Next tournament: Buick LPGA Shanghai on Oct. 15-18.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

JEFFERSON LEHIGH VALLEY CLASSIC

Site: Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Course: Lehigh CC. Yardage: 6,760. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner's share: $345,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Zach Johnson won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Notes: This is a new tournament on the PGA Tour Champions. It's the start of a three-week stretch before the top 72 players in the Charles Schwab Cup qualify for the postseason. ... Zach Johnson leads the PGA Tour Champions with six victories this year, one more than Stewart Cink. But Cink still leads the Schwab Cup and is playing in Pennsylvania this week. Johnson is not in the field this week and could not have caught Cink even if he were. ... Sponsor exemptions went to Glen Day and Michael Block. ... Eleven players already have surpassed $1 million in earnings this year on the 50-and-over circuit. ... Tim O'Neal is the only player to have played in all 22 tournaments on the schedule this year. O'Neal is at No. 26 in the Schwab Cup. ... Cink and Johnson have combined to win half of the tournaments on the Champions schedule this year. ... Johnson and Padraig Harrington are the only two players from the top 10 in the Schwab who aren't playing the inaugural event.

Next week: Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Owasso, Oklahoma.

Course: The Patriot GC. Yardage: 7,120. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $270,000.

Previous winner: Adrien Dumont de Chassart.

Points leader: Ross Steelman.

Last tournament: Sandy Scott won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Next week: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Other tours

Epson Tour: Epson Tour Championship, Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells, California. Previous winner: Anne Chen. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

United States Golf Association: U.S. Mid-Amateur, Sand Valley Resort (Lido), Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Defending champion: Brandon Holtz. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Japan Golf Tour: Drugstore Cosmos Cup, Grand Fields CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Abu Dhabi Challenge, Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Previous winner: Renato Paratore. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

United States Golf Association: U.S. Senior Women's Amateur, Portland GC, Portland, Oregon. Defending champion: Dawn Woodard. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Sunshine Tour: Limpopo Championship, Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate, Mookgopong, South Africa. Defending champion: Pieter Moolman. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: Reignwood Legends Championship, Reignwood Pine Valley, Beijing. Defending champion: Keith Horne. Online: https://legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Japan Women’s Open Championship, Takarazuka GC (Old), Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Kotoni Hore. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Yujin Sung. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

See AP’s full golf coverage here