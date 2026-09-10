Kyler Murray's debut with Minnesota comes against a familiar face, new Green Bay DC Jonathan Gannon

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler Murray became a superstar athlete as a kid growing up in Texas, won the Heisman Trophy with Oklahoma, was the first overall pick by Arizona in the NFL draft in 2019, and made the Pro Bowl after his second and third seasons in the league.

Since then, with a floundering Cardinals team and two major lower-body injuries contributing to the slide, Murray's career has veered off course. He can't hide it: His first game as quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon will be a big deal for him.

“Out of how many years I’ve played football, this has got to be right up there for most anticipated. I can’t tell you how ready I am and excited to be on the field again,” said Murray, who was sidelined last October by a foot injury and cut by the Cardinals in March.

The storyline gets even better: The Vikings host the division rival Green Bay Packers , and their new defensive coordinator is Jonathan Gannon, who was Murray's head coach in Arizona the last three years.

“He’s in a really good offense with some elite players. Obviously I’ve got nothing but love and respect for ‘K1,’ Gannon said, using Murray's longtime nickname. ”He’s competitive. He’s smart. He can make all the throws and beat you with his legs, so it's a big-time challenge."

The first-hand experience Gannon had with Murray ought to help the Packers, whose previous defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, became head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

“Obviously he’s a playmaker. You know that,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “He can extend plays with his feet, and we also know he can make the throws down the field as well.”

After a severe regression last season while J.J. McCarthy struggled to stay healthy and in rhythm during his debut, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is more than eager to get his passing game back on track. Murray's frequent connections with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson during training camp provided some promise.

“What surprised me is his arm talent and him being able to come out here and lead the guys every single day in practice and being vocal and being more of a leader than I’ve seen,” Jefferson said. “It’s really cool seeing him step up into a role that we really needed him to be in.”

Need to know

Green Bay (9-8-1) at Minnesota (9-8)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

Latest odds: Vikings by 1½

Last meeting: Vikings beat Packers 16-3 on Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis

Series record: Packers lead 67-61-3.

Matchup to watch

Green Bay's running game vs. Minnesota's defensive front. The Packers will play without three-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs , who's on hiatus while a case of alleged domestic violence moves through the court system and the league discipline process. Everyone else on the roster is unproven, with MarShawn Lloyd atop the depth chart for now. The Vikings have a young defensive line led by Jalen Redmond, after dumping veterans Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in favor of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Levi Drake Rodriguez. The interior trio has just 20 career starts combined, with Redmond accounting for 17.

Stats and stuff

— The Packers are opening against an NFC North opponent for the fourth time in five years, including 2022 at Minnesota. They're on a five-game losing streak, including the wild-card round playoff loss at Chicago.

— Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 1-1 as a starter in his career at U.S. Bank Stadium, totaling four touchdowns and no interceptions on 43-for-63 passing for 441 yards. The Packers won in 2023 and lost in 2024 on the road against the Vikings.

— Green Bay must also play without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, whose knee surgery recovery will keep him out at least four games. The Packers went 9-3-1 with Parsons on the field last season and were winning at Denver in the second half when he went down on Dec. 14.

— Hargrave signed with Green Bay after his release by the Vikings and will start inside along with Karl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt. Hargrave had two of his 3½ sacks last season in the opener at Chicago.

— Murray is 0-2 in his career against the Packers, losing at home in 2021 and at Green Bay in 2024. He totaled 488 yards on 44-for-65 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions.

— Running back Aaron Jones returns for his third season with the Vikings and his 10th in the NFL, listed as a co-starter with Jordan Mason. Jones played his first seven years with the Packers.

— Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman had a career-high 144 tackles last season and was one of two players in the league with four games of at least 15 tackles.

— Vikings safety Harrison Smith re-signed with the team this week for a 15th season.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here