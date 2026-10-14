Lamar Jackson absent again at the start of practice for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was absent again at practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday, as the Baltimore star deals with an ankle injury that has already caused him to miss one game.

Jackson was injured two weekends ago in a victory over Tennessee. The Ravens were able to win at Atlanta on Sunday night with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. They play at Cleveland on Sunday.

Baltimore (4-1) has some margin for error after a solid start. That's in contrast to last season, when Jackson was hurt early on and didn't come back until the team was 2-5. He rarely looked great after that, so there's some risk in bringing him back too soon.

Huntley has won all three of his starts for the Ravens since the beginning of last season.

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