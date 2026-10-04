Lamar Jackson sits out 2nd half with a sprained left ankle that the Ravens hope isn't too severe

BALTIMORE (AP) — When you’re the type of quarterback who dances around in the pocket, deftly avoids oncoming linemen and often takes off downfield on a whim, there’s always the chance of injury.

Lamar Jackson is just that kind of player. His prowess at avoiding would-be tacklers before either throwing a perfect pass downfield or making an impromptu run has earned him a Heisman Trophy and pair of NFL MVP awards.

But his unusual style is risky. Jackson has battled injuries throughout his nine-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, and he sustained another one Sunday, spraining his left ankle when he was sacked late in the first half of a 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore led 24-7 at halftime and coasted to the finish behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. All the while, Jackson watched from the sideline, limping slightly and shouting encouragement to his teammates.

In the locker room after the game, Jackson walked to his cubicle without the aid of a boot or an ankle wrap. A Ravens spokesman said the quarterback would not talk to the media because “he did not finish the game.”

But will Jackson be well enough to start — and finish — next Sunday night in Atlanta?

“I don’t know enough about it right now. We’ll have to see where that’s at,” Ravens first-year coach Jesse Minter said.

Jackson went 15 of 20 for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Since joining the Ravens as a first-round pick in 2018 draft and assuming the starting role later that season, Jackson has been sidelined with a variety of injuries, including an ankle sprain in 2021, a knee sprain in 2022 and a hamstring strain last season.

And now this. Fortunately for the Ravens, the injury did not appear to be too severe.

Baltimore is a far better team with Jackson at quarterback — as evidenced by its scoreless second half against the Titans — but the Ravens know Huntley, nicknamed “Snoop,” can serve as a decent No. 2 when needed.

“You have a guy like Snoop that you know played a lot of snaps here and been able to step up, make big plays, and win ball games,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “It’s obviously tough whenever you have 8 (Jackson’s number), but we got the dub today. That was incredible.”

With Jackson reduced to the role of cheerleader and Huntley leading the offense, the Ravens didn’t panic.

“I mean, you know, next man up,” guard John Simpson said. “Whoever’s in there, we just got to do our job to help make that person feel. like he you know should be in there.”

For Huntley, it’s been there, done that.

“First of all, it was just take care of the ball,” Huntley said. “You know, it was raining. We had the lead, so it was just take care of the ball and just do what I could do for the team.”

Baltimore made only five first downs in the second half and didn’t score. Huntley threw for only 63 yards. But the Ravens didn’t commit a turnover all day, meaning Huntley did exactly as asked: He protected the ball and the lead.

All the while, Jackson was rooting him on.

“He was there for the team,” Huntley said. “Just cheering everybody on and making sure everybody’s head was straight and finishing up the game.”

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