LaNorris Sellers has three TDs and South Carolina rallies to beat No. 11 Tennessee 27-24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers accounted for three touchdowns and Malik Orsan nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift South Carolina past No. 11 Tennessee 27-24 on Saturday night.

Sellers rallied the Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) in the final minutes and the defense got a strip sack and fumble of Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre with 33 seconds to play to set up the winning kick.

Sellers threw for a touchdown and ran for two others, including the tying scored with 1:17 left. Moments later, MacIntyre fumbled after a sack by Dylan Stewart and defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye recovered at the Tennessee 34.

South Carolina ran the clock down to 3 seconds and Orsan easily put the kick through the uprights for the walk-off win.

Fans rushed the field to celebrate the second straight ranked victory for South Carolina, which defeated then-No. 16 Florida two weeks ago at The Swamp.

The game appeared over a few minutes earlier when the Vols, up 24-17, went for a fourth-and-1 with 3:35 left on South Carolina's 39 and MacIntyre was stuffed.

Sellers took full advantage and on third-and-goal he was hit by two defenders and fought through to get the pilon for a touchdown that was upheld on review.

It was a satisfying victory for the Gamecocks, who looked like they would fall for a third straight time at home after holding double-digit leads over opponents.

Tennessee rallied from 14-0 down to lead 24-17 but could not contain the dynamic Sellers at the end. He finished 18 of 32 for 210 yards passing and ran for 96 yards, including the two touchdowns.

Tennessee tailback DeSean Bishop ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough as the Vols lost for a second straight time at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Takeaway

Tennessee: The Vols have some work to do, including mentally as they came out flat to fall behind 14-0 and never fully got control of the game after a dominating 26-10 victory at home over Alabama last week.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks aren't done yet, looking to pull off another second-half run as they did in 2024 when they won six in a row after starting 3-3.

Up next

Tennessee, after a week off, returns home to face No. 12 Kentucky on Nov. 7.

South Carolina heads to Oklahoma next Saturday.

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