Lazio flying high in Serie A, Freiburg leads Bundesliga and Man City beats 10-man Liverpool

Lazio continued its impressive start to the Serie A season as it beat Monza 3-1 on Sunday to share the lead of the Italian league but Roma fell off the top spot after a 0-0 draw at Como.

Freiburg moved top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Schalke, while Rennes closed the gap in the French league by beating lowly Auxerre 4-1.

In England, leader Manchester City ignored jeers from Liverpool fans to seal a 3-0 statement win in its first game since the club was found guilty of a raft of financial breaches.

Lazio beats 10-man Monza

Lazio took up where it had left off before the international break but it was more difficult than it should have been against 10-man Monza languishing near the bottom of the table.

Nuno Tavares and Gustav Isaksen put Lazio 2-0 up within 23 minutes and things went from bad to worse for Monza when Lorenzo Lucchesi was shown a straight red card in the 35th minute for hauling down Tijjani Noslin when the Lazio forward was clean through on goal.

However, Saba Goglichidze pulled one back for Monza right at the start of the second half and the visitors had several chances to equalize before Andrea Pinamonti sealed the match late on.

Lazio stayed joint top on points with defending champion Inter Milan, which beat Parma 3-0 on Saturday . Roma slipped two points behind.

It was nevertheless a good result for Roma, which had to play most of the second half with 10 men and withstand a siege after Donyell Malen was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 53rd minute.

AC Milan was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo.

Gladbach still pointless in Bundesliga

A change of coach has not had an immediate effect on Borussia Moenchengladbach, which remains bottom of the Bundesliga and with zero points after a 2-1 loss at Cologne.

Alexander Blessin replaced the fired Eugen Polanski at the start of the international break but his debut saw the team fall to its fifth straight loss.

Freiburg took advantage of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich drawing to move top, snatching the win over Schalke with a late goal despite having Yuito Suzuki sent off for a second yellow card in the 64th.

It is above Dortmund on goal difference and has two more points than Bayern.

City left smiling despite Premier League problems

As expected, City players were jeered and taunted by Liverpool fans.

But by the end it was the away section, decked out in blue and waving giant inflatable bananas, cheering loudly. Second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki saw City take advantage of Liverpool going down to 10 men following a red card for Ryan Gravenberch around the hour mark.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Oliver Glasner fell to a 3-1 defeat on his return to Crystal Palace with new club Nottingham Forest, and Hull drew 2-2 against Everton.

Dominant Betis stays third in La Liga

Real Betis is third, level with Atletico Madrid and five points below Barcelona, after a dominant 5-2 victory over Osasuna.

Real Sociedad almost gave up a three-goal lead and were reduced to 10 men but clung on to beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-2.

Dia at the double in France

Rennes took advantage of its rivals dropping points this weekend to move into third spot in the French league, level with second-place Lille and just a point below Monaco.

A stoppage-time brace from Boulaye Dia added gloss to the scoreline.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here