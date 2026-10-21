LB Nate Landman enters concussion protocol in latest injury setback for Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams linebacker Nate Landman has entered the NFL's concussion protocol in yet another injury setback for slumping Los Angeles.

Coach Sean McVay said Landman will miss Wednesday's practice after getting hurt in the Rams' 18-16 loss to Arizona last Sunday.

Landman is the Rams' leader with 51 tackles, including two for loss. He has also forced two fumbles while serving as the Rams' primary defensive signal-caller.

The Rams (2-4) travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after losing three of their past four games in a season they began as Super Bowl favorites.

If Landman can't play, the Rams would be without their top tackler along with All-Pro defensive tackle Myles Garrett , who hasn't played since Week 1 because of knee surgery, and run-stopping defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford, who both got hurt against the Cardinals.

McVay also said star cornerback Trent McDuffie will miss Wednesday's practice after missing the game against Arizona with a groin injury. The Rams won't determine his availability for Las Vegas until later in the week.

The Rams already know they will be without six-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams for at least the next six to 10 weeks after he injured his hamstring on a noncontact play late in LA's loss to Arizona. But McVay said the Rams aren't looking to acquire a receiver to fill the hole left by Adams, who led the NFL in touchdown catches last season.

“We’ve got some depth on the roster,” McVay said.

The 33-year-old Adams has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four TDs already this season, stepping up particularly during a two-game injury absence for All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua.

Adams had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn hamstring tendon, but it's unclear how quickly he can return for the rest of his 13th NFL season.

“Just disappointed for him,” NFL MVP Matthew Stafford said. “I know how hard he works to keep his body feeling as good as it can, and how hard he works to be out there for us. When he's not able to do that, I know that tears him up. The production is the production. He's an unbelievable player. Has been for a long time in this league.”

The Rams' third-leading wide receiver this season is Konata Mumpfield, who has only eight catches for 127 yards. McVay indicated that the 2025 seventh-round pick, who had only 10 catches as a rookie last season, will have more chances to contribute.

“What I do appreciate is he's made the most out of his opportunities,” McVay said. “There's just been less chances to be able to contribute. He's one of those guys that when he's been counted on, he's delivered. He's mature for a younger player, really curious, got a great humility about himself.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here