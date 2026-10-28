Led by Krivas, No. 5 Arizona aiming to build on first Final Four run in 25 years

No. 5 Arizona (36-3, 16-2 Big 12)

The Wildcats enter their sixth season under coach Tommy Lloyd eyeing another deep NCAA Tournament run after reaching the Final Four for the first time in 25 years. Arizona lost several key players from last season, but return 7-foot preseason AP All-American Motiejus Krivas and scrappy forward Ivan Kharchenkov. Lloyd also reloaded the roster with several key transfers and five-star freshman Caleb Holt.

Players to watch

Krivas became a dominant inside presence last season, averaging 10.4 points on 55% shooting and 8.2 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-2 Lithuanian have just as big an impact on defense, blocking 73 shots while opponents shot 36.7% from the floor when he was on the court, lowest in the country, according to CBBAnalytics.

Kharchenkov had a massive impact in his freshman season after playing for Bayern Munich. The 6-7 forward is a menace on defense, typically guarding the opposing team's best player, and averaged 10.4 points per game while proving to be an adept playmaker.

RJ Godfrey. Arizona had a huge hole to fill with the graduation of power forward Tobe Awaka, but the late addition of Godfrey should fill the gap. The 6-8 forward averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds at Clemson last season and was granted a court order to play this season as part of the rash of lawsuits against the NCAA's new eligibility rules .

Departures and arrivals

Point guard Jaden Bradley, the glue to Arizona's teams the past couple of season, graduated. Star freshman Koa Peat and Brayden Burries also are gone after declaring early for the NBA. ... Holt, an athletic 6-5 guard, should have an immediate impact. Arizona also added several talented players through the transfer portal: North Carolina guard Derek Dixon, Washington guard JJ Madaquit, Idaho State forward Evan Otten and Nebraska big man Ugnius Jarusevicius.

Top games

Lloyd likes to schedule tough nonconference games and this season will be no different. Arizona opens the season against UCLA in Las Vegas, plays at Auburn and hosts UConn — all in the first three weeks of the season. The Wildcats also play in the Maui Invitational and have games against St. John's, Arkansas and Iowa State.

Facts and figures

Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, redshirted as a freshman last season and may see limited action as the coaching staff continues to help develop his game. ... Freshman guard Cameron Holmes, was rated the No. 36 recruit by the 247 Sports composite and could play a key role off the bench. ... Arizona was 356th in the nation in 3-point attempts 16.0 per game last season, but likely will be higher this year with more shooters on the roster. ... The Wildcats were fourth nationally in free throw attempts per game at 26.7.

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