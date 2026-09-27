Legacy Motor Club re-signs Erik Jones to a multiyear deal for the No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Erik Jones has signed a multiyear extension to continue driving the No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The team made the announcement shortly before Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Jones joined the team in 2021, when it was still known as Richard Petty Motorsports, and won the Southern 500 the following year in the car number made famous by “The King.” The former Truck Series champion has 10 top-five finishes while driving the car, including a second-place run at Michigan earlier this season.

“It's become a big part of my career,” Jones said. “Through every change, we continue to get better, and I'm happy to be part of that. Especially this season, I feel like we've hit on something and been consistent. I'm thankful to get the chance to keep building on that.”

The move by Legacy Motor Club, owned primarily by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, lends it some stability.

The team announced earlier this month that John Hunter Nemechek would not be back in the No. 42 next season, and that Josh Berry would be taking over the ride. Riley Herbst is set to drive the No. 84 that Johnson has driven in some select races.

“Erik Jones is the cornerstone of what we are building at Legacy, and he has earned that,” Johnson said. “He has been part of this organization through every stage of its evolution, and his consistency, professionalism and knowledge of what it takes to compete at this level are exactly what we need as we bring in new drivers and build toward 2027.

“Keeping Erik in the No. 43 for the long term was a priority for us,” Johnson added, “and we are glad to have it done.”

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