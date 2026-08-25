Linebacker Kip Lewis heading into his final season at No. 10 Oklahoma with something to prove

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kip Lewis has something to prove heading into his final season at No. 10 Oklahoma.

Lewis starred at linebacker for a defense that was among the best in the nation last season. but doesn't think he gets the respect he deserves.

“I don't really get recognized nationally, so I kind of make that my effort now to let them know that it's kind of a little BS,” he said. “It's always good to have that chip on my shoulder in every technique I do. It's just making me want to bring my ‘A’ game all the time.”

Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Carthage, Texas, recorded a team-high 76 tackles last season, including 10 1/2 for a loss. In 2024, he had 65 tackles and four sacks and returned interceptions for touchdowns against Auburn and Alabama.

Lewis constantly feels overlooked.

“You know, lists come out and stuff and usually it don’t all matter, but I just know whenever you role the tape, the tape speaks volumes,” he said.

Not everyone is overlooking Lewis, whose name appears on three preseason watch lists. The Bronco Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation's most outstanding defensive player, while the Butkus award is given to the top linebacker and the Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the defensive player of the year.

Lewis and fellow linebacker Owen Heinecke, who racked up 74 tackles for the Sooners last season, including 12 for a loss, should be among the top defensive duos in the country.

“I think the Kip disrespect is unwarranted," Heinecke said. "He’s proved for four years that he is a starting linebacker in the SEC and not only that, but one of the best linebackers in the country. So, whenever Kip gets on those lists, it’s well deserved, and when he’s not, you know, we always think that he should be up there.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who oversees the defense, called Lewis and Heinecke “strong leaders” who are steady, consistent and passionate.

“The best leaders are guys that can get guys around them to do the hardest things, and they certainly have been able to do that,” Venables said. “They've got a great trust and respect from their teammates. The trust is something you can't buy; it's earned over a period of time.”

Lewis and Heinecke are good friends who draw off of each other.

“Playing next to him is awesome," Heinecke said. “He brings energy, he brings passion, all the things that you want out of somebody that you’re playing next to. I like to think we’re kind of yin and yang. I’m a little bit more level-headed, composed, and he’s, you know, all over the place, tracking 8,000 yards at practice because he’s just pacing the field up and down the whole time. He brings a light and an energy that is unmatched. ”

Lewis said Heinecke brings out the best in him.

“He just makes me want to get better every day being beside him,” Lewis said. “When he steps his game up I just know I've got to bring mine also.”

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