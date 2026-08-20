Lions TE Sam LaPorta injures hip, coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect it to be long-term injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is being held out of practice with a hip injury and coach Dan Campbell is hopeful the ailment doesn't linger into the season.

“I feel like we’ll be OK, but I don’t know,” Campbell said Thursday.

LaPorta, coming off season-ending back surgery, was injured earlier in the week.

“He got hit in the hip and it flared up a little bit,” Campbell said. "It’s a little aggravated, but we feel good long term about him. We’re resting for a little bit here and letting it calm down.”

Detroit drafted LaPorta in the second round three years ago and he earned Pro Bowl recognition as a rookie with 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His production dropped in each of the past two years, including last season when he was limited to career lows with 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns in nine games before having back surgery. He has 186 catches for 2,104 yards with 20 touchdowns in his career.

The Lions have signed several key players to long-term extensions in recent years, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs two weeks ago.

After they closed last season with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs, LaPorta said he didn't expect to have talks about a new deal this offseason.

“How are they going to extend me if I can’t play football right now? I’ve got to get healthy,” LaPorta said last January .

Detroit hosts the Washington Commanders on Saturday in a preseason game.

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