Lisandro Martinez back in spotlight at Man United after red card against Chelsea

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was sent off for collecting two yellow cards in a four-minute span in a 2-0 loss at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, thrusting the Argentina international back in the spotlight again for the wrong reasons.

Two weeks ago, Martinez gave a post-match interview calling out United’s hierarchy and questioning the club’s offseason recruitment.

His latest misstep came on the field.

Soon after being yellow-carded for pulling the jersey of Morgan Rogers, Martinez jumped with a raised elbow toward Wesley Fofana at a corner and struck the Chelsea defender in the face.

After a video review, the referee awarded a second yellow card to Martinez in the 63rd minute and he trudged off the field and down the tunnel — with Carrick not even acknowledging the player.

Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty for Chelsea's second goal.

Martinez, who continues to be picked by Carrick despite his recent outburst, was at least partially to blame for the first goal, scored by Morgan Rogers in the 50th minute, after failing to come across and make a challenge on the England midfielder as he surged into the penalty area.

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