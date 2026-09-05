Luis Campusano's 2-run homer in 10th lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Yankees

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Friday night to move back into the third National League wild-card spot.

The Padres won for just the second time in seven games and leapfrogged Arizona back into playoff position.

New York dropped four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Campusano homered to left field off Paul Blackburn (7-3), his sixth. It came a half-inning after rookie Spencer Jones hit an RBI single to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead against his hometown Padres.

The 25-year-old Jones, who played at La Costa Canyon High in northern San Diego County, was playing for the first time as a big leaguer at Petco Park. After going 0 for 3, he singled to center off All-Star closer Mason Miller (5-2) to bring in automatic runner Luis García Jr. for a 2-1 lead.

Jones, who advanced to second on the throw, was thrown out trying to steal third as Heliot Ramos struck out.

Miller came into a 1-all game in the ninth and retired the side.

The Padres then got a baserunner to third with two outs before David Bednar struck out Austin Hays.

Ben Rice homered to the base of the batter's eye in straightaway center field off Walker Buehler with two outs in the third to tie the game at 1. It was the All-Star's 36th.

San Diego had gone up 1-0 when Ty France led off the second with a double against former Padres farmhand Max Fried, advanced on Jackson Merrill's sacrifice bunt and scored on Xander Bogaerts' single to center.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.20 ERA) and Padres LHP Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.14) are scheduled to start Saturday.

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