Luis Torrens hits 3-run homer and drives in 4 to lead Mets past Guardians 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Torrens had three hits — including a three-run homer in the second inning — and drove in four runs as the New York Mets defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bo Bichette and rookie Carson Benge also went deep for the Mets, who had dropped their last six games against the Guardians. Benge’s 451-foot drive to center field in the eighth was the longest home run at Progressive Field this season.

Sean Manaea (3-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven in six innings. Nate Lavender worked 1 1/3 hitless innings in his major league debut before Kodai Senga, just shifted to a short-relief role, pitched a scoreless ninth.

Jo Adell had two hits in his Cleveland debut after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at Monday’s trade deadline. Steven Kwan extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

Torrens, who was in a 1-for-15 slump, had his first three-hit game this season. The catcher added an RBI single in the fourth off starter Joey Cantillo (8-7), who gave up five runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.

The Mets appeared to be going down in order in the second, but a throwing error by Cleveland third baseman Gabriel Arias kept the inning alive. After Jared Young drew a walk, Torrens connected on a fastball down the middle and drove it into the right-field stands to put New York up 3-0.

Bichette led off the third with a first-pitch shot into the bleachers in left-center.

Cleveland stranded 11 and finished 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position. The Guardians had the bases loaded in the first with no outs, but Manaea struck out two, and Travis Bazzana grounded into a forceout.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.81 ERA) had his start moved up one day to Wednesday. RHP Christian Scott (3-3, 2.99) will go for the Mets.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb