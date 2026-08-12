Luke Rengifo's grand slam against former team helps Padres to 11-2 win over Brewers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a grand slam against the Brewers seven weeks after they released him, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a milestone homer and the San Diego Padres beat Milwaukee 11-2 on Tuesday night to win a series against baseball's best team.

Luis Campusano added a two-run homer for the Padres, who will go for a three-game sweep on Wednesday behind trade deadline acquisition Robbie Ray. The Padres lost two of three in Milwaukee in mid-May.

The Padres pulled into a tie with Philadelphia and Arizona for the third NL wild-card spot after winning their fourth straight game and 14th of 18.

Rengifo was released by the Brewers on June 23 and signed a minor league deal with the Padres six days later. He made his Padres debut on July 10.

Rengifo came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning after Tatis challenged a strike call that was overturned for a walk. Rengifo then hit a 1-0 fastball from Kyle Harrison (9-3) into the seats in left field for a 5-0 lead. It was his third homer of the year.

Tatis hit an opposite-field shot to right leading off the fourth for the 164th of his career, moving him out of a tie with Nate Colbert and into sole possession of second place on the franchise list. He trails only teammate Manny Machado, who has 217. Tatis has 12 this season.

Walker Buehler (7-5) combined with two relievers on a six-hitter and earned his second win in his last eight starts. He held the Brewers to one run and three hits in six innings.

Harrison was tagged for eight runs and 10 hits — including all three homers — in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Brewers RHP Dustin May (6-7, 4.30 ERA) faces LHP Ray (10-7, 3.24) in Wednesday's series finale.

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