KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in just over three quarters, Travis Kelce caught two of the TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs whipped the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on Sunday to take some momentum into a crucial five-week stretch.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (8-2) head to Buffalo for a Thanksgiving night showdown between Super Bowl contenders. After heading back across the country to face the Rams, the Chiefs play the Bengals, Patriots and 49ers in quick succession.

Kansas City hopes to have running back Kenneth Walker back for that stretch after missing his second game to a groin injury .

Emmett Johnson filled in again Sunday, and just like in last week's blowout of Atlanta , the fifth-round pick out of Nebraska proved to be a load for the Cardinals. He carried 23 times for 105 yards while reaching the end zone for the fourth straight game.

The Chiefs, who have won three straight by an average of 24 points, finished with 435 yards. Arizona managed 205.

The injury-plagued Cardinals (3-8) planned to start Carson Beck at quarterback for the second straight week, but the rookie was ruled out Saturday because of back spasms. They turned to 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson, their fourth starter in four games, who joined his 15th franchise when Arizona claimed him off the Bengals practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

Johnson ended up 18 of 31 for 155 yards with a touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. He also was sacked three times.

The Cardinals have lost six of their past seven against the Chiefs, and they have never won in five tries at Arrowhead Stadium.

The tone was set in the first 15 minutes, when the Chiefs ran 27 plays for 152 yards and the Cardinals ran just four for 13.

Kansas City opened with a 72-yard march that ended with Kelce's first touchdown reception, then put together an 80-yard drive that Johnson capped with his short TD run. After the Cardinals answered with a touchdown of their own — on a 10-play, 63-yard drive that proved to be their only real bright spot — the Chiefs tacked on two field goals and another touchdown.

The first field goal came after Kansas City stuffed Arizona on fourth down. The second came after a three-and-out by Arizona gave the Chiefs the ball with just over a minute left in the first half, and Mahomes and Co. got them within Harrison Butker's range.

The Chiefs' embattled kicker was perfect on Sunday, hitting both of his field-goal attempts and all four PATs.

Arizona held the ball for less than 10 minutes in the first half and gained a mere 78 yards, and things weren't a whole lot better after the break. The Cardinals punted on their first three possessions before a fourth-quarter drive ended on downs.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, added a 97-yard touchdown drive. It finished on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Xavier Worthy outran a linebacker on a dump-off pass to make it 34-7 — the final play for Mahomes and several of the starters.

Injuries

Cardinals: LB Cody Simon left in the third quarter with a calf injury.

Chiefs: TE Noah Gray left in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. FB Ben VanSumeren hurt his knee.

Up next

Arizona begins a three-game homestand against Washington next Sunday.

Kansas City heads to Buffalo on Thursday night.

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