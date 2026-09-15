Manchester United rocked as top academy prospect JJ Gabriel asks to leave club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been rocked by the news that one of its brightest prospects JJ Gabriel has asked to leave the club.

The 15-year-old youth player was the club’s Academy player of the year last season and is regarded as one of the hottest talents in his age group in Europe.

A person with knowledge of the situation said United was unclear why Gabriel wanted to leave and that it remained hopeful the situation could be rectified.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Gabriel was due to be included in the first team squad for the first time in Wednesday’s English League Cup game against Brighton.

Just last week United greats Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand spoke of Gabriel as an immense talent.

“He’s off both feet, ridiculous, getting a yard and just bang. So small, so slight, doesn’t allow people to make contact,” Ferdinand said.

Giggs added: “I think he is sort of a generational talent.”