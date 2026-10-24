Mateer throws 2 TD passes, Oklahoma hands Mississippi State third-straight loss 23-15

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — John Mateer threw touchdown passes on consecutive possessions on each side of halftime and Oklahoma handed Mississippi State its third-straight loss 23-15 on Saturday.

Tate Sandell got the Sooners (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) on the board with a field goal on their first drive. Billy Puckett, who came in at quarterback for Kamario Taylor, got the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3) all the way to OU’s 6-yard line late in the second quarter, but he coughed the ball up on the next play. The Sooners recovered and marched 96 yards on 14 plays, the last of which was a 36-yard pass from Mateer to Isaiah Sategna, for a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Sooners got the ball back out of the break and went up 17-0 on the third play, a 32-yard pass from Mateer to Rocky Beers up the middle.

Mississippi State got on the board later in the third on back-to-back trick plays. The second one was an 18-yard pass from tight end Sam West to Camden Capehart. It was MSU’s first touchdown in eight quarters.

Oklahoma responded with another field goal, then after two misses, converted on one to make it 23-7 with 4:26 left to play.

Puckett found Sanfrisco Magee on a 42-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game with 2:10 left in the game.

Oklahoma, which came into the game averaging 92.5 yards rush, had 184 and rushing yards per game. It ran for 184 yards against the Bulldogs and ran out the clock.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: The Sooners did just enough offensively and flexed their muscle on defense once again.

Mississippi State: The loss of Kamario Taylor was ultimately too much to overcome.

Up next

Oklahoma: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Plays at No. 19 Texas on Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage