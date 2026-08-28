Matt Shaw returns to the Cubs after a two-month stint on the injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs received a boost Friday morning ahead of a crucial homestand against divisional rivals when utilityman Matt Shaw was activated off the injured list.

Shaw last played for the Cubs on June 28 before landing on the IL with a sprained left hand. When he first was sidelined, Shaw and the Cubs weren’t expecting it to be a long-term issue.

“It was one of those things where I assumed it was going to be quicker,” Shaw said. “It ended up taking a really long time, so it tested my patience for sure. I’m glad to be back.”

Outfielder Kevin Alcántara was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Shaw said this week has been crucial in his recovery. He played in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday on a minor-league rehab assignment and said he could finally swing “full effort with no pain.”

He was not in the starting lineup Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, but will likely see regular playing time against left-handed pitchers while providing a key, versatile piece for the Cubs. He has already made starts at six different positions on the diamond this season.

“Matt does a bunch of things well,” manager Craig Counsell said. "He makes the roster better.”

Shaw could also see some time at second base, as Nico Hoerner has shifted over to play shortstop with Dansby Swanson on the IL. Rookie Pedro Ramírez has drawn most of the starts at second base in Swanson’s absence.

Swanson took ground balls and did some light defensive work Friday at Wrigley Field. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain and the Cubs said at the time they expected him to miss about four weeks.

“He’s doing good,” Counsell said. “We’re on the track that we originally forecasted, so all good.”

Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera (blister) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is slated to throw another with hitters on Saturday. He will then head out on a rehab assignment and the Cubs plan to utilize him in “shorter stints” upon his return.

As for Ben Brown, the Cubs have no more clarity on the right-handed pitcher who experienced a setback with his neck injury earlier this week.

“We’re gathering opinions still,” Counsell said. "No path forward from that has been determined at all.”

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