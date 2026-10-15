Mauritius tightens security and extends curfew after days of unrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mauritius extended a curfew for two more nights and tightened security after days of unrest sparked by police shooting a woman who was taking part in protests over water shortages and the cost of living.

The protests began last week and intensified Friday after a police officer shot and wounded a 27-year-old woman in Camp Levieux, a densely populated residential neighborhood about 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) south of the capital, Port Louis.

The officer was arrested and taken into custody as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The unrest prompted an initial curfew, running from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew, which was announced after a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, restricted movement in designated areas of the Indian Ocean island from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Wednesday and Thursday nights until it ends on Friday morning.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, cited a police report saying 94 people had been arrested through Tuesday, including 16 minors and one police officer. Police reported 26 arrests during Wednesday night’s operations and said all roads were clear of obstructions Thursday morning.

Police are set to increase deployments, particularly in areas affected by violence, and reinforce roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints, according to the executive.

“Police will step up measures and will act firmly, as appropriate, to contain further escalation of violence,” its statement said.

The Cabinet said those arrested could face charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act where applicable. Authorities also established a process to fast-track cases after consulting judicial and law enforcement officials.

The protests reflect anger over water shortages and rising costs. On Oct. 8, the government reported that reservoirs were at 57.1% capacity, down from 87.4% a year earlier, with Mare aux Vacoas at 35.7%. Emergency measures announced include drilling boreholes and deploying water tankers.

Statistics Mauritius reported that annual inflation rose to 4.1% in September, up from 3.4% a year earlier, partly due to higher petrol and food prices.

Police were monitoring social media for hate speech and incitement to violence. Citing the involvement of minors in the unrest, the Cabinet said it would consider amending the Children’s Act to lower the age for detention and prosecution from 14 to 12.

The government also restricted fuel sales in portable containers but allowed motorists to fill their vehicles as usual, according to a Commerce Ministry statement reported by L’Express.

The Education Ministry said school classes in Mauritius were canceled for Thursday and Friday because of security concerns. Some primary and secondary school exams scheduled for those days were also postponed in Mauritius and on the nearby islands of Rodrigues and Agaléga, while international exams would go ahead.

The ministry said it would announce when schools could reopen as the situation developed.

Tourism and financial services are central to Mauritius’ economy. The island , one of Africa’s most stable democracies, experienced similar unrest in 1999, when a popular musician’s death in police custody sparked days of rioting.

Britain and Canada urged travelers to avoid demonstrations and warned of possible transport disruptions. Canada said further protests could occur with “little or no warning.” The U.S. Embassy in Port Louis said in a security alert Tuesday that it had canceled scheduled services and told visitors to arrange any visit in advance.

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