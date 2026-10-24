McKenzie, MacCormack lead dynamic Boston College rushing attack in 48-27 win over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Mason McKenzie ran for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns, bruising Bo MacCormack III had 155 rushing yards and three TDs, and Boston College bounced back from an early 10-point deficit to pound out a 49-27 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had 399 yards on the ground and 500 overall, brushing off a dismal kicking game that missed a field goal and two extra points. McKenzie also threw for a touchdown .

Charlie Comella had a pair of second-half interceptions off Alberto Mendoza, returning the second 55 yards for a touchdown that blew the game open.

Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) heard plenty of boos from its homecoming crowd as Boston College seized control with touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half.

MacCormack put the Eagles ahead to stay with a 2 yard touchdown run less than 3 minutes into the second half. The big play was McKenzie's 40-yard run in front of the Yellow Jackets sideline after he totally faked out the defense with play action up the middle.

Comella then came up with the first turnover of the game. Mendoza threw behind his receiver, the ball deflecting into the arms of the BC cornerback for a 23-yard return that led to McKenzie running it in from the 6.

Mendoza was 17 of 24 for 186 yards before sitting out the closing minutes.

Georgia Tech raced to a 10-0 lead on its first two possessions. Mendoza completed a 43-yard pass and pulled off a 27-yard run to set up a 4-yard scoring toss to Kevin Roche Jr.

The Yellow Jackets were up 13-12 at halftime after Aidan Birr's second field goal, a 20-yarder with 11 seconds remaining.

But the Eagles dominated the rest of the way.

The takeaway

Boston College: The Eagles have already doubled their win total from a year ago, when they struggled to a 2-10 mark. They are just two victories away from ensuring bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech: After an 8-0 start to the 2025 season, the Yellow Jackets have lost nine of their last 12 games. A program that seemed on the rise under coach Brent Key is clearly headed in the wrong direction, as evidenced by thousands of empty seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Up next

Boston College: The Eagles travel to Duke (5-2, 2-2) next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets hit the road against Pittsburgh (5-3, 2-3) next Saturday night, with the Panthers coming off a 52-23 rout by No. 1 Miami for their third straight loss.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here