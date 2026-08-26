Merrill, Vásquez lead the Padres to a 3-0 victory over the Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill doubled, tripled, drove in a run and scored another to help Randy Vásquez reach 10 victories as the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Padres remained in possession of the National League's third wild-card spot, one game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego has won 12 of 17 and 22 of 31.

Merrill doubled to right with one out in the second off Bubba Chandler and scored on Luis Rengifo's single to right.

Manny Machado reached on third baseman Nick Gonzales' throwing error with one out in the fourth and came around on Merrill's triple to the right-field wall, sliding in headfirst and dragging his left hand across the plate.

Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the eighth. Merrill drew an 11-pitch walk with two outs to load the bases before Jase Bowen flied out.

Vásquez retired his first nine batters before loading the bases with two outs in the fourth. He struck out Nick Gonzales to end it after catcher Freddy Fermin challenged a ball call that was overturned by the ABS system.

The right-hander held the Pirates to one hit in five innings, with two strikeouts and two walks. He has four wins and a no-decision in his last five starts. His previous high for victories in a season was six in 2025.

Griffin Canning got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

Bradgley Rodriguez pitched the final two innings for his second save. It was San Diego's 10th shutout.

The Pirates stranded 10 runners and were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Chandler (6-9) allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Up next

Pirates RHP Jared Jones (2-5, 4.76 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis.

The Padres haven't announced starter for the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Tampa Bay.

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