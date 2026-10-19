Michigan's Kyle Whittingham won't say if Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr will start vs. No. 6 Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mum's the word at Michigan .

Kyle Whittingham said he has decided whether Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr is the Wolverines' starting quarterback against No. 6 Indiana , but the veteran coach doesn't want to let the Hoosiers know before their matchup at the Big House this weekend.

“We're not going to tip our hand,” Whittingham said Monday.

Underwood was benched and Carr was given a chance on Saturday — with Michigan trailing Penn State 3-0 at halftime — and the grandson of two College Football Hall of Famers and the brother of Notre Dame's quarterback made the most of his opportunity.

Carr led two touchdown drives in the third quarter, and his 12-yard touchdown run on third-and-9 late in the game gave Michigan a two-score lead it needed for a win to avoid starting 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967.

His grandfathers are Lloyd Carr , who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title, and Tom Curtis, who was an All-America defensive back and holds the school's career interceptions record. His brother, CJ Carr, is starting at quarterback for the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish.

Underwood threw two interceptions in the second quarter against the Nittany Lions. The sophomore, who was the nation's No. 1 recruit last year, has thrown six interceptions and five touchdowns this season.

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