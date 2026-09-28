Mike McCarthy expected bumps early in his first year with Steelers. They might be smoothing out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers urged patience, not panic, after the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers seemed an awful lot like the old-look Pittsburgh Steelers through two weeks.

The four-time NFL MVP urged anyone who would listen to avoid being lured onto the emotional roller coaster that often can be a trap during a 17-game season. Rodgers held firm that the offense that coach Mike McCarthy was brought in to modernize would sort things out eventually.

Eventually arrived on Sunday, when over the span of three-plus hours, the Steelers put to bed any questions about whether McCarthy's play-calling could still leave defenses flat-footed.

The proof was laid bare throughout a 30-27 win over previously unbeaten Cincinnati in which Pittsburgh piled up 411 yards, punted just once and, more importantly, reached the end zone three times after doing it just once across the season's first eight quarters.

McCarthy expected a few rough patches in the early stages of his inaugural season as he tries to put his own stamp on a franchise that doesn't change much. Those patches were all over the place during the first two weeks. Yet he sensed in the run-up to the Bengals that things were starting to smooth out.

“Once you get through the first of everything as a team, there's usually bumps you go through,” McCarthy said. “So they've stayed the course.”

Having the X's and O's on the iPad turn into yards and points in chunks in real life helps. Pittsburgh reached the end zone twice in the first quarter for the first time since the 2022 opener with a pair of calls that showcased why McCarthy remains one of the league's better offensive minds at 62.

The Steelers took the early lead when Rodgers floated a pass to a wide-open Roman Wilson for a 38-yard score. Wilson was part of a bunch formation to Rodgers' left at the snap, then expertly raced by Cincinnati defensive back Jalen Davis to the goal line.

It was more of the same the next time Pittsburgh got the ball, with wide receiver/special teams ace Ben Skowronek going in motion behind Rodgers before splitting inside tight end Darnell Washington. Cincinnati's secondary, believing Skowronek was going to serve as a lead blocker for running back Jaylen Warren, pushed forward. Skowronek kept right on running , easily hauling in his first touchdown since Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Rodgers' third touchdown pass, this one to embattled wide receiver DK Metcalf, came after a pair of Bengal defenders banged into each other on the play.

“It's nice having a guy wide open,” Rodgers said.

There was a lot of that going around against the Bengals, whose revamped defense looked decidedly ordinary.

The timing couldn't have been better. A week after a feckless Week 2 performance that raised external alarm bells, Pittsburgh responded by reaching 30 points for the first time since last November to keep pace with the rest of the AFC North at 2-1.

“I think we have a great veteran group here who has their eyes on the bigger prize,” tight end Robert Tonyan said. “They're not going to waver.”

What's working

Jaylen Warren is one of the NFL's most unsung success stories. Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022, Warren has outlasted a former first-round pick (Najee Harris) and become one of the most versatile backs in the league when healthy. With co-starter Rico Dowdle sidelined by a toe injury, Warren posted a career-high 176 total yards while playing with a tender shoulder. Those numbers would have been even higher if an 80-plus yard run in the fourth quarter wasn't called back because of a holding penalty behind the play and if Warren hadn't tripped over his own feet on his way to the end zone later in the same drive.

What needs help

Joey Porter Jr. says he wants to play this season. The secondary certainly looked like it needed him while letting Joe Burrow complete his first 14 passes on his way to a 282-yard, three-touchdown performance. Porter, who has been inactive for each of Pittsburgh’s first three games because of a back injury amid a contract impasse, says he “definitely” wants to play for Pittsburgh in 2026, but with each passing week it seems more and more unlikely.

Stock up

Rookie right tackle Max Iheanachor certainly looked the part while making his first NFL start. The 21st overall pick in the draft was physical and assertive while lining up next to veteran guard Gabe Hoffman as Pittsburgh's line allowed just two sacks a week after Rodgers was pummeled by New England.

Stock down

If there's a blueprint on how to neutralize edge rushers T.J. Watt , Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, the Bengals provided it. Burrow got the ball out quickly in an effort to keep Pittsburgh's talented outside linebacker group at bay. It worked for the most part. The trio combined for two tackles and one quarterback pressure.

Injuries

Veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey is dealing with a wrist injury. The eight-time Pro Bowler has not missed a defensive snap this season.

Key number

26-11 — Pittsburgh's record since 2000 in games following a loss of 15 points or more. Their .703 winning percentage in those contests is the best in the NFL over that span.

Next steps

Figure out a way to beat Cleveland on the road during a short week. The Steelers are 0-4 in their last four trips to Huntington Bank Field on Thursday nights.

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