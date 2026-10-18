Mistake-prone Colts feeling the pressure after losing 26-20 to Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon sent a clear, concise message in January — make the playoffs or changes would be made.

Six weeks into the season, the pressure is mounting with the Colts holding a 2-4 record after a second-half collapse against previously winless Tennessee.

Indy blew a 13-0 halftime lead by turning the ball over twice in the second half, failing to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and giving up two game-changing plays on special teams.

The result was a crescendo of boos that started midway through the third quarter and grew increasingly louder until the field was cleared. They're likely to continue booing until the results improve.

“We've got to give them something to cheer,” coach Shane Steichen said after the 26-20 loss.

“Like I said, we have got to get a lot of things fixed. We jump out to a lead, we can't, you know, hold on to the lead, We've got to score in the red zone. I thought our defense did a really good job in the first half, but again, turnovers, special teams, a blocked punt, a huge kick return and we had some huge P.I. (pass interference) calls down there. There are a lot of things we have to fix.”

Jones went 22 of 42, was sacked six times and threw two interceptions — both inside the Titans 20-yard line to cost them scoring chances. The turnovers ended the team's 32-game streak without one in the red zone, going back to Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Jonathan Taylor caught two passes for 57 yards, rushed 21 times for 94 yards and tied the score at 20 on a 4-yard TD run with 5:32 to play but also lost his second fumble of the season.

The defense allowed just 64 yards in a scoreless first half, but gave up points on every Titans possession in the second half.

And the special teams units allowed two game-changing plays — Chimere Dike's 58-yard punt return that led to Tennessee's tying score, and a blocked punt that Oluwafemi Oladejo returned 14 yards for a touchdown and a 20-13 lead — before Joey Slye sealed Indy's fate with a tiebreaking 49-yard field goal with 2:03 to go and the game-sealing kick in the final minute.

“We've got to be better. I mean, that’s how I’ll assess it,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I mean, all three phases. I mean we've got to find a way to win the ball game. Turnovers -– and I mean defensively, we've got to try and force, get another takeaway.”

Steichen's postgame news conference had a different tone, too.

He spoke with more urgency about finding solutions. He fielded questions about Jones' play, whether he'd make a quarterback change, even midseason staff changes. Steichen wasn't ready to announce or even promise personnel changes yet.

“Yeah, I love Daniel, but we've got to get the turnovers cleaned up,” Steichen said.

Jones concurred.

“I don’t think it’s been consistent enough," he said when asked to evaluate his own play. “I think certainly today wasn’t consistent enough. I thought we did some good things offensively, moved the ball well, and then some bad stuff.”

So after two historically bad defensively performances to open the season followed by two wins — over then-winless Houston and a Washington team missing its starting quarterback — and now last week's double-digit loss at Pittsburgh and Sunday's second-half collapse, the heat is on the Colts.

“Yeah, they’re upset,” Buckner said as he responded to the booing. “We lost to the Tennessee Titans, who were 0-5, and now they’re 1-5 or whatever it is. So, yeah.”

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