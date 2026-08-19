Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Moderna shares surge after it says its experimental mRNA cancer treatment passed a key test

Moderna announced positive cancer treatment study results; company shares more than doubled.

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Moderna shares surge after it says its experimental mRNA cancer treatment passed a key test
Moderna shares surge after it says its experimental mRNA cancer treatment passed a key testANGELA WEISS - AFP

Moderna shares more than doubled Wednesday after it announced initial results from a study of an experimental cancer treatment that would be the first of its kind if approved by regulators.

Moderna and Merck are developing a treatment using an mRNA-based cancer vaccine called intismeran that is designed to be tailored to individual patients based on unique mutations within their tumors. In current studies, they are pairing it with Keytruda, a immunotherapy drug made by Merck.

The study compared using intismeran and Keytruda together on melanoma patients against using Keytruda alone. The companies said patients who received the combination lived longer without cancer returning or metastasizing than patients who got Keytruda alone.

The companies did not say how long patients survived without cancer returning or whether patients lived longer overall. They said they plan to present the study results at an upcoming international medical meeting.

Moderna shares rose more than 120% to $140.12 a share. Merck shares rose about 11%.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Llegan más ensayos clínicos a la Argentina con cifras inéditas de voluntarios y el foco en tratamientos claves
    1

    Llegan más ensayos clínicos a la Argentina con cifras inéditas de voluntarios y el foco en tratamientos claves

  2. Impresionante vuelco de un auto en la Autopista Panamericana
    2

    Un auto dio vueltas en el aire y volcó en la Autopista Panamericana

  3. Aseguran que Fito Páez y Sofía Gala se separaron: el motivo que habría puesto fin a la pareja
    3

    Aseguran que se terminó el amor entre Sofía Gala y Fito Páez: los detalles de la separación

  4. Fue el rey de la velocidad y ahora se agita subiendo las escaleras: la vida más allá de los 10 segundos
    4

    Usain Bolt, el rey de la velocidad que hoy se agita subiendo las escaleras: la vida más allá de los 10 segundos