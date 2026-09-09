Myles Garrett embracing Super Bowl expectations that come with star-studded Rams' loaded roster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Big things have been expected of the Los Angeles Rams since making a blockbuster trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett to solidify their status as Super Bowl betting favorites.

Count Garrett, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, among those thinking the Lombardi Trophy is a realistic goal.

“Super Bowl. Win DPOY again, obviously,” Garrett said Tuesday, just over 48 hours before the Rams' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. “But I think those are the two main things in my mind, and going out, just being the best player I can be."

In nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett piled up plenty of sacks and individual honors, but it rarely translated into team success, reaching the playoffs twice in that span. Contrast that with the players, coaching and pedigree the Rams will put around Garrett at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday morning local time, everything seems to be in place for him to go on a sustained postseason run.

Garrett, 30, doesn't feel weighed down by those perceptions.

“You know, if you give your best, you should have nothing to hang your head about,” he said. “We have a hell of an opportunity, but that means nothing, you know, until we put it on the field.”

The first overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, Garrett has eight consecutive seasons with at least 10 sacks. He has earned first-team All-Pro recognition in five of the past six seasons, twice selected as the top defender in football in the past three years. And he is coming off the best campaign in league history with 23 sacks in 17 games to set the single-season record since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The only potential roadblock to Garrett's success with the Rams would seem to be injury, having dealt with knee swelling for much of training camp that limited his on-field participation. Garrett admitted he might not be at full strength against the Niners, but still expects to make an impact.

“We have a strong defense all around, and they’ll make it easy,” he said. “Even if I’m a touch off of what I usually am — I don’t suspect I will be — but I have plenty of support.”

Even in reduced practice reps, Garrett has made an impression on his new teammates.

Offensive tackle David Quessenberry described Garrett's explosiveness off the line of scrimmage as “like nothing I've ever seen,” which he then turns into a speed and power combination to move around the edge and get to the quarterback.

“He’s such a unique rusher, and you’re really not going to see anybody else that brings his get off, his bend, his size, his speed, and so just being able to work against that is is awesome for me,” said Quessenberry, who is about to start his ninth professional season.

Compounding Garrett's physical abilities is the work ethic to maximize those tools.

“He’s obviously a special type of player, but that doesn’t happen by not putting in the work,” defensive tackle Kobie Turner said.

If everything comes together as expected, Garrett sees the lofty goals he is setting for himself and the Rams being attainable.

“I think there are a whole bunch of opportunities out there for us as the D-line to be something truly special,” Garrett said. “I want us to be able to realize that and never go into the locker room after a game feeling like we could have achieved more and done more.”

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