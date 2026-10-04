Natalie Nakase ready to coach Valkyries in WNBA semifinals after going down to floor in scary moment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase is well enough to coach Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals Sunday against Las Vegas after she went down on the sideline two days earlier in the first-round clincher with what she described as exhaustion.

“Just exhaustion,” she said. “I ate and drank right after and felt better.”

The 46-year-old Nakase said she was examined by a doctor during Saturday's off day ahead of the series opener Sunday and insists she will be “proactive” with both her health and mental health. She called this a wake-up call, is considering wearing a heart monitor and taking other steps to deal with her extreme work ethic.

That might mean “no extra, extra, extra film” and sticking to the timeline on a given day.

“It's taking the time and organizing my mornings,” she said with changing game times and schedules. “... Everything's a little bit different with my routine.”

Nakase didn't address the team after the 77-73 win Friday night against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center, when her team rallied from a 16-point deficit.

With 1:40 remaining in the game, she was on the sideline near the Valkyries' bench and lowered to the floor with her head and hands on the court. Nakase was helped up by athletic trainer Katelin Knox. The coach finished the game but exited the floor immediately following the final buzzer escorted by a member of her staff as her team celebrated at midcourt.

The best-of-five matchup with the defending WNBA champion Aces features Nakase coaching against Becky Hammon, who had Nakase on her staff as an assistant coach from 2022-24 — when the team won consecutive titles in 2022 and '23.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here