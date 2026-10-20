NBA says planned new league will lead to biggest investment ever in European basketball

The NBA will make what it calls the biggest investment ever into European basketball when it starts a new league there in 2027, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

Tatum, speaking a few hours before the start of the NBA season, said again that the planned October 2027 launch date of the new league — a merit-based one where teams can play their way in by qualifying from other leagues — remains in place. He did not divulge any other specific timelines, such as when the lineup of initial teams will be revealed.

“We’ll invest in academies, grassroots development, league operations, marketing, arena infrastructure — which is really needed,” Tatum said. “It will leverage the NBA’s global platform, our reach, our expertise to really unlock the full potential of European basketball and put the game on a stronger footing, which is going to be better for the clubs, which is going to be better for the players, which is going to be better for the fans.”

EuroLeague owners rejected an initial offer earlier this month from the NBA to merge into a single European operation. But the NBA and basketball governing body FIBA, which is partnering with the U.S.-based league on the Europe project, have indicated they still hope to merge and that talks will continue.

“We continue to be hopeful that we’ll reach an agreement," Tatum said. “But we’re prepared to proceed regardless. ... I’ll say it again, our model will provide clubs with a much quicker path to profitability. Over the first decade, we project multibillions of dollars in distributions back to clubs. That is going to give them much more financial stability. It’s going to give them the ability to reinvest in the basketball ecosystem.”

The NBA and FIBA formally announced their plans for an NBA Europe venture in March 2025. The new league would have some permanent franchises, with chances for others to qualify based on performance.

Many of the NBA’s top current stars hail from Europe, including San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (France), Denver’s Nikola Jokic (Serbia), the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece).

“Remember, this is not just about a season,” Tatum said. "In launching a new league, it’s reimagining the entire European basketball ecosystem built on that merit-based foundation that gives every fan and club in Europe the right to dream. This is the historic moment and we’re going to take the time we need to get it right — but we definitely expect to begin announcing teams soon as agreements get finalized.”

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